Healy at Hi-Tone

× Expand Source: Facebook/Healy’s Hi-Tone event page

While you’re driving down Walnut Grove and about to hit Union, you may see a billboard of a guy in sunglasses that’s advertising a Hi-Tone show. Now, to many Memphians, a promotion that grand, especially for a show at Hi-Tone, is kind of strange. However, many Memphians do not know how big of a deal this artist really is.

Meet Healy. A UTHSC physical therapy student, Ethan Healy also happens to be a hip-hop and pop singer/songwriter with an impressive following and millions of plays on Spotify and Soundcloud. With an LP added to his repertoire just last year, Healy has been receiving nationwide attention for his California-inspired sound and Felly-like swagger.

WIth a nod from major blog Pigeons and Planes and countless local interviews and shout-outs, Healy is a promising musician, emerging into a greater spotlight beyond the Memphis music scene. This past summer, Healy has been on a headlining tour across the United States and Canada.

If you haven’t seen the billboard aforementioned, he will be playing a show at Hi-Tone alongside opening act TOBi this Saturday, August 11th, ending the month-long trip. You may want to catch him in case he gets to Timberlake-status. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Check out a recent live session recorded in Memphis here: