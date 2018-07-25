Hattiloo Brings “The Queen of Gospel” to Memphis

× Expand By Dave Brinkman / Anefo [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons

Mahalia Jackson, a New Orleans native at heart and the “Queen of Gospel” by trade, is coming to the Hattiloo Theater. Via cinematic platform, that is. This Wednesday (that’s today, people!), Hattiloo is showing Mahalia Jackson: The Power and the Glory, a documentary on the remarkable life of the late gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

Narrated by Paul Winfield, this documentary showcases the exceptionalism of the life and music of Jackson, known as one of greatest gospel singers. Jackson worked with the likes of Duke Ellington, famously performed at the 1963 March on Washington before Martin Luther King Jr. made his prominent “I Have a Dream” speech, and inspired legendary musicians including Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone.

Despite the many attempts to make her a jazz singer, Jackson wanted to sing gospel first and foremost. In 1947, she put out the gospel single, “Move On Up a Little Higher,” which broke the record for the highest-selling gospel single. After this great success, she made first-rate radio and television appearances and went on tour across the country and abroad, especially in Europe.

Starting in August, Hattiloo will be presenting the play Mahalia, so this free film experience showcasing Mahalia Jackson and her extraordinary story is the perfect compliment. The event starts at 6 tonight and is, once again, free! Hattiloo will also be offering discounted tickets to Mahalia at the movie.

