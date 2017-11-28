Grit. Grind. Give.

Mike Conley has handed out more than 4,000 assists over his 11 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. Those dimes are a big reason the Grizzlies have reached the NBA playoffs seven years in a row. But at this time of year, a different kind of assist is needed by more than we’d like to count.

Today is Giving Tuesday. Call it a counter-balance to Black Friday. Organizations (and individuals) planning on making donations before year’s end are asked to begin doing so today. This comes naturally in Memphis, one of the most philanthropic cities in the United States. In 2015, a group of local nonprofits launched GritGrindGive to encourage Memphians who might not be able to locate Marc Gasol for an easy layup, but can find groups and causes to support in the interest of lifting those in need. Last year, more than 40 nonprofits raised more than $200,000.

Time can be as valuable as money. Resources for volunteer efforts can be found at GritGrindGive.org. Those active on social media can use a pair of hashtags to unite in the cause: #GritGrindGive and #GivingTuesday.

Toolkits for businesses (including sample language and graphics) are also available at GritGrindGive.org.

The season of giving is upon us. Be a Mike Conley for the right cause.