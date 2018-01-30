Greenery Guidance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Green Mansions Memphis

What’s green and brown and clear all over?

A terrarium, of course.

And Nancy Morrow, also known as the Memphis Plant Lady, will demonstrate the art of making them on Saturday, Feb. 3rd, at Urban Earth on Flicker Street.

Beginning at 1 p.m., Morrow will discuss the history and science of terrariums, and then she will walk attendees through making their own, using some of her personal specimens to demonstrate, like exotic rainforest plants.

Learn about the maintenance and environmental needs of terrariums, too.

Terrariums and plants will also be available for purchase at Urban Earth on Saturday until the end of February.

The Memphis Plant Lady offers consultations year ’round to help clients find the plants that are best fit for their specific space.

Morrow helps them understand the basics of preparing the terrarium and maintaining the plants, like site selection, soil, and lighting.

“A terrarium is a great way to have a low maintenance world of green,” she wrote on her website. “My terries are special creations, tiny hideaways for quiet contemplation, where you can leave behind the over-stimulation of public life.”

Looking to build a terrarium on your own? Here are a few tips gathered from Murrow’s website, greenmansionsmemphis.com.

To build a terrarium, select plants that are:

-Likely to stay small

-Used to growing in low lighting

-Able to survive the high humidity of a glass container

More information about the Memphis Plant Lady, her custom terrariums, or how to build your own can be found here.

“Many people want to build a terry in a special container, maybe your grandmother’s punch bowl or a cool apothecary jar you bought in San Francisco,” Morrow said. “I can help, just call me…”