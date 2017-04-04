Going Allworld

A growing Memphis company plans to refresh a now-vacant Downtown building for its brand-new headquarters.

Allworld Project Management has grown to employ 30 people over the last six years. Its founder, Michael A. Hooks Jr., started the multifaceted company from the “trunk of his car, with a good computer and an unlimited cellphone/data plan.”

That company already has an $80,000 grant from the Center City Development Corp. to improve its prospective new headquarters at 60 B.B. King, close to the BlueCross BlueShield office building. That money will be spent to fix sidewalks, install new windows, and put up new lights and signage.

The plan will modernize the vacant, two-story building, which could soon bear the company’s name and logo. The Design Review board will vote on the company’s plans during a meeting Wednesday.

Allworld provides a range of services including construction support, economic and community development, geographic information systems, information technology, project management, engineering, and more.