Giving Back

× Expand Andrea Zucker Operation Christmas Basket 2016

’Tis the season to be jolly, but ’tis also the season of giving. Next time you’re surfing the web, maybe instead of buying an extra Amazon Echo Dot or two, take a look at some of the various December events with a philanthropic tilt. Whether it’s filling baskets with food or simply making a donation, there are plenty of ways to make the holiday season a joyous time for those in need. Over the next few days, here are just a few samples of ways you can help:

Soulfull Memphis Operation Gift Basket

Memphis Cook Convention Center

Operation Gift Basket aims to help seniors and families in need of food during the cold winter months. Teams are based around specific items along a conveyor belt. Canned, packaged, and fresh food make up the 30 items that go into a box. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are provided to volunteers, along with work gloves and other necessary equipment. The event runs until Saturday, December 16th, and each day has multiple shifts to sign up for.

Look up Soulfull Memphis’ group on givepulse.org.

Urban Bicycle Food Ministry Burrito Rides

Meet at The Carpenter’s House

If you like cooking or biking, UBFM gives volunteers the opportunity to do both. The organization’s burrito rides, which distribute burritos to homeless citizens around Memphis, are recurring weekly events that take place on Wednesday nights or Saturday mornings. Volunteers can either help with burrito prep in the kitchen or take to the streets for burrito delivery. The event is a great way to help out the community while simultaneously helping yourself get in shape, so this seems like a no-brainer. Plus, volunteers get to try out burrito samples.

ubfm.net

Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Salvation Army is in need of toy sorters and distributors for their Angel Tree donations. Through December 15th, toy sorters will help look through all of the various donations that have come in, including such items as furniture and appliances, and help to set up the warehouse for gift pickup. On distribution day, December 16th, volunteers can sign up in groups for check-in and gift retrieval duty. For more info on location, visit salvationarmymemphis.org.

Meritan Silver Bells

Meritan

The Silver Bells program helps fulfill Christmas wish lists for many under Meritan’s care. Just pick a silver bell off the tree and head out on the town to find the appropriate items, which range from clothing apparel to hygiene products. Many of the gifts are necessities that can be used year-round, so anything you can find goes directly to one of the 700 seniors in need. Gifts must be returned by December 15th. Find more information on meritan.org.

Beyond these few opportunities, Memphis has many resources to help you find the best way to give back to the community. Volunteer Memphis and Volunteer Odyssey both have websites full of information on times and locations for community events. If you have a busy schedule and can’t find time to volunteer, buy a christmas card from Church Health or MIFA, while charitable organizations are always accepting monetary donations.