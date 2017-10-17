Local Music: FredX and the Precious Stones

Last night, October 16th, Memphis Music Matters pulled together a group of promising local musicians to promote awareness of our local musical talents. The show kicked off at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Cafe, where FredX and the Precious Stones, Rai’Bandz, Iam_breeze, Josh Waddell, and C’beyohn S. Sharp shared the stage throughout the night. I had the honor of speaking with FredX, the lead singer and guitarist of the newly formed band FredX and the Precious Stones.

Memphis: Your other band, Objekt 12, has been together three years and played at Mempho Fest recently. What kind of music is that?

FredX: Funk, funk/pop, a little rock, you know, bluesy feel.

And FredX and the Precious Stones is a side project? What’s the sound?

This is a personal thing that’s been eating at me. So, I gotta get it done, right? I call it southern rock. Something from my soul, that’s it.

What were your inspirations for the songs?

Just travels. Experiences. Ups and downs.

What are your influences?

The greats. The Kings: Albert, B.B. Jimi, of course. John Lee Hooker. Just all the blues legends. Freddie King, especially.

How did this band come to be together? This is the first time you all have played?

I took out an ad on Craigslist. That’s how I met Rose [Baker, the author’s sister]; the other guys hit me up. And boom, here we are. We had a rehearsal, but yeah, first time performing tonight.

What’s your dream venue?

Royal Albert Hall in Europe. That’s my dream — you know, tuxedos.

What’s your vision for the future? Where do you see yourself in 10, 20 years?

Retired. Coaching little league baseball.

Do you have any kids?

I have a son. 8 years old. He plays little league.

Does he play anything else?

Guitar.

Cool. He’s got a good teacher.

I’m learning, man.

How was Mempho fest?

Mempho was great. Mempho was the dream. The sunset… It was empty at first. We just started jammin.’ Halfway through the set, people were just swarming.

Exposure is key. Keep doing what you’re doing. Are you going to start any new projects or just keep what you’ve got?

I’m gonna try to build this up and see where it goes.

Have you all recorded any music?

Objekt 12 has. Two [albums]. One released, one on the way. Not this band yet. But my plan is to get this band in the studio to do a full-length album.

You’re playing somewhere soon, right?

Friday [October 20th] at The Bluff. Right next to Newby’s. And Half Shell in East Memphis. We’re gettin’ around a little bit.

Other band members are Rose Baker (backup vocals), Suavo J (trombonist), Terry Green (drummer), and Derek Michaud (bassist).