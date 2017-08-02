Concert Review: Foster the People

× Expand Photo by Flickr user May F.

On Tuesday, August 1st, people of all ages came out to Minglewood Hall to show their love and support for Foster the People. Perhaps the crowd was due for its FTP fix, as the last time Memphis had seen a performance by the band was in 2014 at Beale Street Music Festival. The anticipation of the crowd was undeniable as they cheered the band onstage. Six musicians walked onstage, including front-man Mark Foster who rocked a black Bauhaus T-shirt and leather jacket with slicked back hair, in front of a neon backdrop flashing the words “Sacred Hearts Club,” the name of their latest album and current tour. All of that, plus the synth beats of the opening song, “Loyal Like Sid & Nancy,” produced a vibe reminiscent of the '80s.

Foster the People (accompanied by the crowd on many of the lyrics) went on to perform various hit songs, including “Helena Beat,” “Houdini,” and the well-known “Pumped Up Kicks” from their first album, Torches. The band also played songs from Supermodel and Sacred Hearts Club, including “Doing It for the Money” and “Pseudologia Fantastica.” The band encored with two other songs from the new album, plus a surprise cover of Ramones' “Blitzkrieg Bop.”

Foster the People’s tour is due to finish up on October 14th in Dallas. According to Mark Foster via the band’s Facebook page, “It's a wild feeling releasing something that's been living inside the safe corridors of my heart for the last few years. Like releasing a bird that has finally earned its right to fly.”

Check out their track "Doing It for the Money" here: