Food Truckin’

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Kee Yip

This Saturday calls for highs of 74℉ and a 100% chance of Mid-South Food Truck Fest at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m., this event features more than 70 of the best local and regional food trucks, including Sushi Jimmi, Memphis Mojo Cafe, and MEMPopS, all in one place.

In conjunction with Mid-South Food Truck Fest, DeAngelo Williams, formerly a Memphis Tigers football player and NFL player for the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, hosts his second annual Throwin’ for a Cure cornhole tournament. The cost for each two-person team is $100, which includes admission for both players into the festival. Teams are asked to arrive by 9 a.m. to sign in. Click here to register. All proceeds benefit the DeAngelo Williams Foundation’s 53 Strong for Sandra program, which provides free mammograms and breast cancer treatments to women with little to no insurance.

Attendees can choose to pay regular admission (adults: $8 at the gate, $5 pre-order; children: $2; University of Memphis students: $4 at the gate; $3 pre-order), or they can purchase City Tasting Tour Truck tickets in advance for $45. City Tasting Tours include a guided tour of the park, samples from 5 food trucks and regular park admission. Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

A portion of every ticket goes toward Dogs 2nd Chance, a nonprofit dog foster group that specializes in rehabilitating and re-homing stray and abandoned dogs to permanent and foster homes. Click here for more information on the organization.