Nicholas Homa has always been into the Middle Ages, which is why membership in the Memphis Armor Fight Club appealed to him. He could indulge in his history fetish while doing something really fun.

It turns out, Homa is good. He was named U.S. champ last year and was set to compete in Europe, but a delayed plane kept him from making the tournament.

Homa says there are 13 active members in the club. And it is what it sounds like — the members fight in full armor, some of it custom made in Russia or the Ukraine.

The Memphis group competes in the Armored Combat League and the Historic Medieval Battles league.

This not play time or make-believe. The fighters are really fighting. And the swords and the armor must meet historic standards.

Fighters compete in two categories: 1) duels, which have sub-categories, including sword and shield and long sword and 2) melee, which involves a number of variations, like 3 on 3 or 21 on 21.

Homa says a good fighter is one who has stamina. He (or she) must be able to withstand a lack of oxygen from the helmet and endure pain (expect lots of bruising).

Homa describes how sometimes a sword strike on armor can cause a spark. Consider that a metaphor.

“It’s an adrenaline rush, to be hit by a weapon and still be alive,” he says.