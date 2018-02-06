Exploring the Universe

× Expand Photo courtesy Orpheum Theatre Group

"We are part of this universe; we are in this universe, but perhaps more important than both of those facts, is that the universe is in us."

These words from Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, author, and Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City, are sure to be explored in Tyson's performance tomorrow night, February 7th, at The Orpheum Theatre.

After a sold-out performance here last year, Tyson returns to present "Ten Things You Should Know About the Universe." Limited seats remain; get yours by clicking here. Show begins at 7 p.m.

Below, watch Tyson answer a few common questions about the universe via a recent Twitter-hosted Q&A.