End of an Era

In 1919, Congress passed the Eighteenth Amendment, which outlawed alcohol. According to the government and many prohibitionist groups, alcohol destroyed our country by creating or exacerbating poverty, crime, mental illness, and drunkenness (of course).

However, many Americans didn’t appreciate this Amendment and sought their alcohol in other illicit ways, which, in turn, created more crime. Organized crime increased, alcohol was bootlegged, and Americans got drunk anyway. Over the course of 13 years, resentment toward the government and support for repealment increased.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt ran for president in 1932, promising a repealment of Prohibition. And he succeeded very quickly into his first term. On this day in 1933, Utah became the final state out of the two-thirds needed to repeal Prohibition. Other than in the few states that illegalized alcohol until 1966, Americans could now — legally — drink to their hearts’ content.

Today, 84 years later, we can celebrate our freedom to drink at Pontotoc Lounge. They will set the scene by supplying “giggle water,” Classic Cocktail happy hour, and jazz music all night long. All they ask is that you dress classy. The event is today (December 5th) from 4 to 11 p.m. Click here for more info.