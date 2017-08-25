Drumroll, Please

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Colin Knowles Orpheum Theatre

’Tis the season of voting and award-giving! Polls for the Memphis Flyer (our sister publication) Best of Memphis ballot will be closing tonight, August 25th, at 11:59 p.m. Vote for your favorite restaurant, park, radio station, and more. Make sure you don’t miss out!

However, if you missed the deadline to vote, fear not. There is another way to get into the spirit. This Sunday, August 27th, from 6 to 10 p.m., the Orpheum Theatre will be presenting the Ostrander Awards. The Ostranders honor the best of Memphis’ theatre season of the last year. Recognizing both college and community divisions, awards will go out to various facets of stage production, including actors, directors, backstage personnel, etc. The event will also feature performances from the best local theater productions of the year. To view the nominees for the community division, click here. For the college and university division, click here.

Cash bar cocktails and complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the award show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. You can purchase will-call tickets in advance here or purchase them at the door.

Best Park at the corner of Beale and Front streets will be offering a special deal to Ostrander attendees. To park in their lot, you only need to pay a flat cash rate of $3. Just make sure you pay the attendant, rather than the machine (which will charge $5).

The award show is brought to you by yours truly (Memphis magazine), ArtsMemphis, Dorothy O. Kirsch, Michael G. McLaren, and Judge Diane K. Vescovo.