In the wake of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s death, the Civil Rights Museum is striving to commemorate his legacy and highlight the causes he fought for. On Saturday, August 17th, the museum’s 5th annual Drop the Mic Poetry Slam and Symposium will commence, with the theme being “Freedom Forward.” This will require participants to touch on questions such as, “In today’s climate, what does it mean to be free?” and “How do I push Freedom Forward for others?”

Encouraging artists to use their work for activism, Drop the Mic lets voices be heard, supporting various opinions and their relevance and value. This year, the event will be two days, the first night being the symposium and the second the poetry slam.

Free and open to everyone, the symposium features a masterclass and workshops for aspiring poets and/or activists for the community (along with a free dinner). The night will not only include lessons for artists on augmenting creativity and engagement, but also exercises in mechanics, expression, branding, and the appreciation of art within a community.

The competition portion, or the “The Slam,” will take place August 18th, where participants can win up to $1,500. The poet’s work must be original and will be performed in front of a judging panel and audience. Hosted by a radio or media personality, the event will also have performances by musicians and poets who aren’t competing in the competition.

If you have a desire to be an activist through your art and bring awareness to others, you should attend, or even enter, the Drop the Mic event. An entertaining and enlightening experience, you will observe incredible talent as well as learn about ways to improve important social issues through a creative platform.

If you would like to be a part of the competition, the deadline to enter is July 13th, 2018.

Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic for more information.