Drinking, Singing, and Singing About Drinking

Photo courtesy Beer Choir Pints are raised at a national Beer Choir event.

Do you like beer? Do you like to sing?

Memphis Beer Choir is for you.

“Yes, this is a real thing,” reads the Facebook explainer from Beer Choir’s national home office in St. Louis.

The group has chapters all over the country and the one in Memphis was crazy active last year with three events that drew dozens to each to drink and sing.

Memphis Beer Choir kicked off with a June meet-up at High Cotton Brewing in June. Another was held in July at Memphis Made Brewing. For its Oktoberfest Sing, Memphis Beer Choir filled up Wiseacre Brewing.

OK. But what is it?

“Beer Choir is a social singing event open to all!” reads that explainer from the national organizers. “The concept is simple: You get a beer, find a seat, and we lead you through a little over an hour of drinking songs from our official songbook. That's it!

“You can bring a group or you can come solo, regardless I promise you'll meet, drink with, and sing with lots of people you've never met before. No rehearsing, no stress, just brews and song!”

Choir members all read from the same page. Beer Choir provides a free copy of its “hymnal” at its website, beerchoir.com. That hymnal includes songs like, well, the “Beer Choir Theme Song,” of course.

“The Beer Choir is the choir that sings while drinking beer,” read the lyrics. “Bottoms up! Cheers! Let’s sing while drinking beer!”

The hymnal also includes a raft of old German, Irish, and English drinking songs. Never heard “Ein Prosit Der Gemütlichkeit?” Don’t worry. A choir leader helps the group along with each song.

Here’s a slice of the fun from the group’s summer event at Memphis Made:

“This past Monday night we had right at 70 beer-lovin', music-singin' souls filling the seats and the acoustic spaces at Memphis Made Brewery in Midtown, hailing from all corners of the greater Memphis area,” reads a Facebook post from the time. “Let's keep this momentum up, shall we?”

They shall. Memphis Beer Choir will join again on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. at Ghost River Brewing for its “Winter Sing.”

