Crosstown Concourse Grand Opening

× Expand Photo by Julia Baker

Over the last few years, community leaders and members, developers, and several prospective tenants known as the “founding partners” have been working to redevelop the Sears Crosstown Building into what is now known as Crosstown Concourse. The original Sears Crosstown Building, which consisted of a Sears retail outlet, mail-order warehouse, soda fountain, luncheonette, employee cafeteria, and even an in-house hospital, was originally opened in August of 1927. And Sears threw a grand opening ceremony with more than 47,000 attendees.

Now, 90 years later, the Crosstown Building will be hosting another grand opening to celebrate its recent redevelopment and to commemorate Sears’ original grand opening 90 years ago. With more than 1,000,000 square feet of floor space, Crosstown will house restaurants, retail, grocery, fitness, health clinics, loft apartments, commercial offices, a contemporary art center, and even a charter high school.

The festivities begin this Saturday, August 19th, at 3 p.m. with a dedication ceremony featuring Crosstown pioneers that include developers, community members, and Memphis and Shelby County Mayors Jim Strickland and Mark Lutrell, followed by a musical performance and a banner drop. Singer and entertainer Melina Almodóvar will hit the stage at 6 p.m., succeeded by the premier of a Crosstown documentary, directed and produced by Justin Thompson of Crosstown Arts, at 7:30 p.m. 8Ball and MJG, Susan Marshall, and Winchester and the Ammunition will round off the evening with a free concert around 8:30 p.m.

All 30-something tenants will be offering activities, giveaways, and tours throughout the event.

Click here to view the full line-up of artists and events of the evening.