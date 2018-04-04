Crawfishin’ in Memphis

Photo by flickr user Amanda Hirsch
Crawfish season is upon us, and, this month, there is no shortage of events offering the beloved Cajun fare.
Saturday, April 7th
Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market Annual Crawfish Boil
CYCFM hosts its fifth annual crawfish boil as they open their Spring Market. The $25 admission gets attendees three pounds of crawfish, sides, and a beverage. Rod Duran will perform.
Philippine Fest and Crawfish Boil
St. Ann Catholic School in Bartlett will be teaching kids and families about Philippines culture through food, games, and dance. Cajun-style crawfish will be served.
Crawfish Boil at the Yard
Loflin Yard will be serving crawfish to raise money for the restoration of Clayborn Temple and for clean water systems in Honduras. Advance tickets are $25, and tickets at the door will be $30.
Saturday, April 14th
Overton Park Crawfish Festival
In benefit of Special Olympics of Greater Memphis, The Bayou hosts its crawfish festival throughout the square. Admission is free. Crawfish and beer will be available for purchase all day. There will be a crawfish eating contest with an entry fee of $20. VIP ticketing, which includes access to the VIP tent and free food and drink, is available for $100.
Sunday, April 15th
Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival
Porter-Leath hosts its 26th annual Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival in Downtown Memphis on Wagner Place and Riverside Drive between Union Avenue and Beale Street. Admission is free. Over 35,000 festival goers will enjoy music on three stages, The Cash Saver Gumbo Cook Off, crawfish bobbing, racing, arts and crafts vendors, and a play zone for children. VIP experiences are available.