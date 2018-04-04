Crawfishin’ in Memphis

× Expand Photo by flickr user Amanda Hirsch

Crawfish season is upon us, and, this month, there is no shortage of events offering the beloved Cajun fare.

Saturday, April 7th

Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market Annual Crawfish Boil

CYCFM hosts its fifth annual crawfish boil as they open their Spring Market. The $25 admission gets attendees three pounds of crawfish, sides, and a beverage. Rod Duran will perform.

For more info, click here.

Philippine Fest and Crawfish Boil

St. Ann Catholic School in Bartlett will be teaching kids and families about Philippines culture through food, games, and dance. Cajun-style crawfish will be served.

Click here for more info.

Crawfish Boil at the Yard

Loflin Yard will be serving crawfish to raise money for the restoration of Clayborn Temple and for clean water systems in Honduras. Advance tickets are $25, and tickets at the door will be $30.

Click here for more info.

Saturday, April 14th

Overton Park Crawfish Festival

In benefit of Special Olympics of Greater Memphis, The Bayou hosts its crawfish festival throughout the square. Admission is free. Crawfish and beer will be available for purchase all day. There will be a crawfish eating contest with an entry fee of $20. VIP ticketing, which includes access to the VIP tent and free food and drink, is available for $100.

Click here for more information.

Sunday, April 15th

Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival

Porter-Leath hosts its 26th annual Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival in Downtown Memphis on Wagner Place and Riverside Drive between Union Avenue and Beale Street. Admission is free. Over 35,000 festival goers will enjoy music on three stages, The Cash Saver Gumbo Cook Off, crawfish bobbing, racing, arts and crafts vendors, and a play zone for children. VIP experiences are available.

For more info, click here.