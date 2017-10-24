Do you like crafts — of both the boozy and creative varieties? You're in luck. Our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, has combined the two for a holiday shopping experience like no other.

The 3rd annual Crafts and Drafts event will feature a curated group of more than 60 local artists, crafters, and makers with unique products available for purchase. A variety of food trucks and kids' activities will make this a fun-filled day for the whole family.

This year's event will be held outdoors at the Crosstown Concourse Plaza, and a portion of beer sales will benefit Crosstown Arts. The Crafts & Drafts Beer Garden will be serving up brews from Miller Lite, Meddlesome Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co., Southern Prohibition, and Green Flash Brewing Co.

Admission is free for this event, which will be held Saturday, November 11th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1350 Concourse Avenue.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook or memphiscraftsanddrafts.com.