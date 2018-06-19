Contemporary Media Brings Home 13 Green Eyeshade Awards

Hosted by the Society of Professional Journalists, the 2018 Green Eyeshade Awards (the name derives from the tinted visors worn by old-timey newspaper editors) presented 13 first- and second-place awards to writers and photographers with the Memphis Flyer, Memphis magazine, and Inside Memphis Business.

The 2018 awards, which were announced this month, honor work published in 2017. Winners from Contemporary Media, the parent company of those publications, were:

PRINT / NON-DAILY DIVISION

First Place: Serious Commentary

Bruce VanWyngarden, “Waiting for the Test,” “Life Is a Beach,” and other serious examples of his “From the Editor” column from 2017.

First Place: Politics Reporting

Jackson Baker, “Meatless Monday, “Up in Smoke,” Nashville Gets Serious,” and other examples of his 2017 political columns.

First Place: Travel Writing

Jackson Baker, “Russia: Riddles and Realities” and “A Trip to France Brings Greater Understanding.”

First Place: Criticism

Chris Davis: “Theatre Memphis Neuters Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “A Dark Tour of the American Trailer Park,” and other examples of his theater criticism.

Second Place: Editorial Writing

Jackson Baker: “Monuments and Memories,” “Hear It Now,” and other examples of Flyer editorials.

Second Place: General News Reporting

Chris Davis, “Art of the Deal: What Happened at MCA?”

Second Place: Consumer Reporting

Chris Davis: “Guns and Bunnies: What’s Really on the News in Memphis?”

Second Place: Public Affairs Reporting

Toby Sells, “Down by the Riverside” about riverfront development.

Second Place: Humorous Commentary

Bruce VanWyngarden, “Staying the Course,” “Redbirds Trump Porn,” and other humorous examples of his “From the Editor column.

PRINT / MAGAZINE DIVISION

First Place: General News Writing

Jon Sparks, Toby Sells, and Maya Smith, the “Downtown Rising” package about development projects in the June/July 2017 of Inside Memphis Business.

First Place: Graphics

John Pickle and Vance Lauderdale, “Memphis: Then and Now” photo essay from the August 2017 City Guide.

First Place: Feature Photography

Billy Morris, “On the Flip” (for a September 2017 story by Shara Clark about the Beale Street Flippers)

Second Place: Serious Commentary

Vance Lauderdale, various “Ask Vance” columns from 2017.