Coming Together

In today’s society, people seem to be more divided than ever — whether that be politically or racially. Fortunately, Crosstown Arts is making an effort to bridge the racial gap in our city.

Crosstown Arts, which recently moved into Crosstown Concourse, is planning a series of events exploring intersections of race and systemic violence. Planned events include panel discussions, community conversations, and film screenings.

The series begins with an art exhibition, organized by visual culture historian Dr. Earnestine Jenkins and artist Richard Lou in collaboration with Crosstown Arts, called “Art/Race/Violence: A Collaborative Response,” which opens on Sunday, November 12th, at Crosstown Arts’ gallery at Crosstown Concourse. This exhibit, inspired by the 100th anniversary of the well-known lynching of Ell Persons in Memphis, features multiple mediums of art created by eight artist teams. Their works of art, which include video, sound, sculpture, and performance, are meant to inspire change by reflecting upon Memphis’ past and present.

Ultimately, their aim is to highlight the “parallel universes” in which different races exist, as well as to portray our history’s racially motivated violence.

The artist teams include Jamin Carter and Mary Jo Karimnia; Andrea Morales and Terry Lynn; Lisa Williamson and Lurlynn Franklin; Yancy Villa and Lawrence Matthews; Jamond Bullock and Cat Pena; Karina Alvarez and Carl Moore; Jin Powell and Jesse Butcher; and Agustin Diaz, Brittney Bullock and Brenda Joysmith.

There will be an opening reception featuring spoken word performances by Janay Kelly, Nadifah Rasheed, Tray Butler, Roberto Alfaro, and Jessica Taylor.

The exhibit continues through January 14th. For more information, click here.