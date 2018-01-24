× Expand From Southern Sympathy: Jack and Coke Sheet Cake 804585292

One couldn’t hope for a better launch than a write up in The New York Times. Such was the case with Magness’ latest cookbook The Southern Sympathy Cookbook, a fun tome of timeless recipes sprinkled with what-a-hoot obits and funeral tales. From Lemon Dill Pickled Shrimp to Strawberry Buttermilk Sheet Cake, Magness has you and your bereaved covered.

Says Magness, “I think funeral food is the ultimate comfort food. It's made with love and for love. When people make a meal for a friend in need, they choose the things they do the best, so it is always good, home cooking. And I love the traditions around Southern funerals and how people truly come together to celebrate life.”

Jack and Coke Sheet Cake

Rich chocolate cake, made moist with Co-cola (as we call it in the South) is only made better with a little toot of Tennessee’s Jack Daniel's sour mash whiskey. What could be a better treat at a visitation?

:: Serves 24

For the Cake:

1 cup regular Coca-Cola

16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter

¼ cup cocoa powder

2 tablespoons Jack Daniel's whiskey

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup whole buttermilk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

For the Frosting:

14 tablespoons (1¾ sticks) unsalted butter

½ cup regular Coca-Cola

¼ cup Jack Daniel's whiskey

¼ cup cocoa powder

4 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray an 18-by-12-inch sheet cake pan with baking spray.

Pour the Coke into a large saucepan and add the butter, cut into pieces, the cocoa powder, and the whiskey. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the butter is melted and the mixture is smooth. Whisk the flour, sugars, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl until well combined. When the butter is melted, remove the pot from the heat and stir the cocoa mixture into the dry ingredients until completely blended and smooth. Measure the buttermilk into a 2-cup jug, then break in the eggs and add the vanilla. Beat the eggs with the buttermilk and vanilla, then add this to the batter and stir until it’s completely combined. Spread the batter into the prepared pan in an even layer, all the way to the corners. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Make the frosting while the cake is in the oven.

For the Frosting:

Wipe out the pot and melt the butter with the Coke, whiskey, and cocoa powder over medium heat, stirring until combined. Beat in the confectioners’ sugar about a cup at a time until the frosting is smooth and combined. Take the cake from the oven and pour the frosting over it, covering as much cake as possible. Tilt the cake pan or use a spatula to cover the entire surface, working quickly before the frosting begins to set. Leave the cake to cool. The cake can be made up to 2 days ahead and kept covered in a cool place.