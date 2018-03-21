Climbing Higher

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Rox

Soulsville climbs higher today.

Memphis Rox, a nonprofit climbing facility, opened today at 879 E. McLemore. The 30,000-square-foot facility includes flex space for yoga and meditation, a fitness area with workout and cardio equipment, mentor and youth programs, retail space, and a juice bar.

Conceived by One Family Memphis, a nonprofit organization, Memphis Rox is built on a pay-what-you-can-afford model and won’t exclude anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. One Family Memphis hopes the gym will serve “as a doorway to Memphians that supports intellectual, emotional, and spiritual development.”

“For too long, rock climbing hasn’t been accessible to underserved communities because most climbing gyms are built in America’s wealthiest zip codes,” says One Family Memphis. “That’s why we’re planting Memphis Rox in Soulsville.

“This vibrant neighborhood is a tourist destination home to committed residents, but the community isn’t without obstacles. Job opportunities, access to fresh food, and recreational spaces are all lacking. Economic barriers leave kids playing in the streets, and those streets aren’t always safe.

For hours and more information, check out the gym’s Facebook page.

facebook.com/ memphisroxclimbing