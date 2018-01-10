Chicago on My Mind

× Expand Photo by Flickr user swimfinfan

This month, we can get a taste of Chicago as two different Chicago-native artists and groups travel through our city. This Friday, January 12th, Chicago-based DJ Bad Boy Bill, along with Canadian-born producer/DJ Richard Vission, goes “Back to Vinyl” at the New Daisy as he blasts his house beats on turntables and vinyl. Bad Boy Bill is known as a pioneer in the world of house music. Having been a DJ since he was a teenager, he has accomplished much, like running International House Records, winning multiple DMC DJ battles, and founding Beatport (one of today’s biggest EDM music distribution websites).

Bad Boy Bill and Richard Vission will be accompanied by Memphis DJs Tree, Freewill, and Pat Allgood. The doors open at 10 p.m. and the show continues until 2 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.

On Friday, January 19th, Giordano Dance Chicago stops through at the Buckman Performing Arts Center to showcase its high-energy jazz choreography. In its 54th season, Giordano Dance Chicago’s repertoire is known for its range of emotions, musical genres, and dance styles, thanks to the late Gus Giordano, who is credited as writing the book on American jazz dance.

The show begins at 8 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m. For more information and tickets, click here.