It’s that time of year again; some of your favorite restaurants join forces with Memphis’ premier alt weekly publication to bring you delicious and delicious burgers. Starting today, at select locations from Downtown Memphis to Millington, Memphis Flyer Burger Week offers a great deal on burgers at only $5.99. With 24 participating restaurants, there’s enough variety to keep diners interested for the entirety of the event.

Some restaurants are using the event to celebrate important milestones. Carolina Watershed, a South End beer garden that opened in January, is celebrating it’s induction as a member of the Greater Memphis Chamber with a ribbon cutting event at 5:00pm today (July 11th). From 4-7, the bar is offering a burger + beer special for $10.

Burger week should provide the perfect platform for adventurous diners to try out new options at good prices. LBOE’s Mac-N-Cheeseburger combines two American staples, while Rawk’N Grub’s Shiso High burger flips the script with an asian marinade and vanilla vodka infused pineapple. Whatever you’re craving, burger week has got you covered.

Burger Week runs July 11th through July 17th

For a full list of participating restaurants, pick up a copy of the Memphis Flyer around town or visit memphisflyerburgerweek.com