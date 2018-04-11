× Expand Photo by Flickr user Sean Davis

This Saturday, April 14th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Memphians will have the opportunity to get a taste of local and regional art at the Broad Avenue Spring Art Walk.

This year, the festival has been moved to an earlier time slot in order to appeal to a broader audience.

Children will have their hands tied with a plethora of kids’ activities, including Pain’t It Cool Body Art, bounce house, rock wall, and a balloon twister, on Merton Street.

The rest of the family will have the opportunity to check out Cove Bar’s beer garden, the artist market on Bingham, “sidewalk specials” from nearby restaurants, Overton Park Community Farmers Market pop-up market, and Ornamental Metal Museum traveling forge.

Various local food trucks, including Sushi Jimmi, 901Concessions, and MEMPopS, will supply the grub.

Entertainment will be provided by Collage Dance Collective and School of Rock.

This event is free to attend.

For more information and for a full list of vendors, click here.