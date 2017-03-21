Bacon? Bourbon? Yes, please.

The Memphis Flyer (our sister publication) is gearing up for its second-annual Bacon & Bourbon event, to be held Saturday, April 15th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Memphis Farmer’s Market.

In case you missed it last year, Bacon & Bourbon is an event all about celebrating two well-appreciated Southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits! The event brings together a variety of Memphis’ best restaurants and an array of distilled spirits brands as we savor a night of bacon, BBQ, and all the great things that come from old oak barrels.

Buy your tickets today, before the event sells out!