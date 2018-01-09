Bonnaroo Lineup Announced

× Expand Photo courtesy Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival — Credit: aLIVECoverage

The larger-than-life music festival, held annually on a farm in Manchester, Tennessee, announced its lineup today.

Eminem, who recently released a new album, tops the bill alongside The Killers and Muse. Per tradition, the long list of artists performing at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival covers multiple genres, with indie rockers alt-J, electronic veterans Bassnectar, and iconic songstress Sheryl Crow among this year's picks. For the full lineup, visit bonnaroo.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12th.