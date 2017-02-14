A Love Poem for Memphis on Valentine’s Day

×

To know the city is to love it, yes

but many here among us think this true:

you’re only “Memphis” if you pass the test

and put the cole slaw on your barbecue.

On clearing that great hurdle, then you know

the greatness of our City on the Bluff.

Here you can see Isaac’s Eldorado,

along with some of Elvis’s old stuff.

The things we love the most here are too hard

to be pinned down by words like “grit” and “grind.”

The soul, the struggle—music’s prescence marred

by conflicts, sure, but ne’er by them defined.

The things we do in Memphis shape the sound

of cultures, past, and now, and yet unfound.