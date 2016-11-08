901 Grille and Market Opening This Week

The owners of City Market and Quench are set to open the latest installment in their expanding grocery and deli dynasty, 901 Grille and Market, at Central and East Parkway in Midtown.

Sunny and Hamidi Mandani have figured out the trifecta for hungry Memphians in the Midtown and Downtown area, namely locally sourced goods, carefully balanced grocery selections (as opposed to three aisles of chips), and international cuisine options.

Like their other locations, 901 Grille and Market is uniquely situated to serve Memphians in high-transit areas, who benefit from having market options without the time consumption of negotiating around a busy grocery store.

“With every location, we wanted to find a niche where people needed these options,” says Hamidi, adding that being positioned across the street from a commuter college and fitness center was a selling point for them — both from a business standpoint and as a matter of their overall mission.

“We try to keep the same formula every time,” says Hamidi. “Where do people need access?”

The 901 Grille and Market will feature a different menu from the other City Market locations but the same locally sourced groceries and dry goods. They will also offer local craft beers and pre-made snacks and meals.

901 Grille and Market will be open to the general public on Thursday morning.