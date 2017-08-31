× Expand Photo by Flickr user Thomas Hawk

A number of Memphians will be heading to the Midtown and Downtown areas this weekend for 901 Day, an unofficial holiday which gets its name from our area code and the date it falls on: 9/01. As it happens, 901 Day comes just three days before Labor Day, making for a double holiday weekend. Lucky us! Plenty of venues throughout the city will be hosting events for the day’s celebrations.

Autozone Park - 6 to 8 p.m.

Join Exposure on 901 Day at Autozone Park for a night of entertainment and cheer on some of our local celebrities while they play a game of kickball. A handful of performers will help keep the energy buzzing, including Ballet Memphis, Beale Street Flippers, Grizz Drumline, and Memphis Roller Derby. You will also have the chance to get acquainted with more than 150 diverse local organizations, whose various focuses cover arts, recreation, outdoors, culture, nonprofits, and more. Free food and beer samples will be provided while supplies last. Exposure has teamed up with American Red Cross of Mid-South to help attendees take part in Harvey relief efforts. The event is free to attend. RSVP here. Visit the event site here.

Loflin Yard - 4 p.m. to midnight

People of all ages will be able to enjoy an evening around the bonfire whilst discovering new menu items at Loflin Yard. Last year, Loflin threw a huge 901 Day bonanza with food and drink specials, local musical performances, and more than a dozen vendors. This event is free to attend. Check out their event page here.

Railgarten - noon to midnight

In anticipation of inclement weather this weekend, Railgarten has rescheduled its 901 Day blowout for next weekend (Friday, September 8th) with tons of activities, vendors, live music, and food and drink specials. Shop through about a dozen pop-up merchants that include Makeda’s Cookies, LATHA, bozwell + lily, Downtown Candle Company, etc. Happy Hour is from noon to 4 p.m. Expect to get silly with games, activities, and a glow-in-the-dark dance party, as well as live performances by Freedman Steorts, Kyle Pruzina, Lauren Laux, The Choose901 House Band, and Marcella and Her Lovers. Check out the event page here.

National Civil Rights Museum - 6 to 8 p.m.

While it’s not officially a 901 Day event, this free concert is the first of the museum’s outdoor MLK50 Soul Concert Series. Grab some chow at any one of the food trucks, and then laze about on a picnic blanket as you indulge in the soulful tunes of Tonya Dyson. Should it rain on Friday, the show will be rescheduled for Saturday or Sunday, depending on the weather. For more info, click here.

Memphis Escape Rooms - All Day

If solving puzzles is more your style, join Memphis Escape Rooms’ 901 Day festivities. Follow their event page here to comment on their latest and final post before the games commence for a chance to win a free room on Friday. Otherwise, you can RSVP to the event. MER will be offering prizes and giveaways on the day of. If you attend Exposure (listed above) instead, you will be able to get a taste of Memphis Escape Rooms by attempting to crack The Cube within 60 seconds. For more info about Memphis Escape Rooms, visit their official website.

Old Dominick Distillery - 2 to 8 p.m.

Attend Old Dominick Distillery’s Pure Memphis Pop-Up Party on the rooftop patio (or in the downstairs Distillery Bar if it rains), and check out several merchants including Lisa’s Lunchbox, Sache, Envision Fitness, and much more. While you explore these vendors, make sure to try some of their special Memphis-themed drinks. Every hour, Old Dominick will be offering various giveaways that you absolutely cannot miss out on. Click here to check out the event page.

Bar DKDC - 10:30 p.m.

Memphis alt/rock/psych band Dr. Brown will be rockin’ Bar DKDC for 901 Day. Don’t miss out on a good show! Check out the event page here.