× Expand Photograph by Dreamstime

With summer in full swing, our second installment of Remodel Memphis highlights outdoor living. A patio, a pergola, a pool, or an outdoor kitchen can add just what you’ve needed to better enjoy the space right outside your door. On the following pages, we feature two such projects — along with before-and-after photos — and talk with the happy homeowners whose dream homes have become reality with the help of local professionals.

Chairman’s Message

John Heard, Remodelers Council

One of the absolute joys of living in Memphis is that there are not too many days in a year when we can’t enjoy outdoor living. That trend is coming through in the new home side as we see more and more new homes adding fabulous outdoor living space with everything from high-performance entertainment systems to built-in cooking islands to covered dining areas. Not surprisingly, existing homeowners are looking for the same amenities.

With this in mind, we have selected outdoor living as the theme for this issue of Remodel Memphis. The one thing you all need to know about this trend is that it is not only happening in new homes. There is an increasing number of homeowners who are converting their backyard space into a modern living space.

When we think of making home improvements, the interior of many homes tends to get the most focus. But there is also a lot of potentially great living space just outside your door.

If you are thinking about creating some year-round outdoor living space, you need to start off on the right foot with a properly installed and graded patio of stone or concrete, a place you can enjoy meals or just have a comfortable space to relax with friends and family. Some go further and create an outdoor kitchen, complete with a grill, sink, refrigerator, countertop, and storage space, often built right into a patio’s stonework. Remember to buy furniture, rugs, and accessories that have been designed for outdoor or outdoor/indoor use.

Another more recent trend is having a skilled professional install a freestanding brick or stone fireplace near a seating or entertaining area in your backyard. It can create a sense of privacy while still leaving you out in nature, as well as provide a welcome glow and warmth into the fall months. Likewise, fire pits can be permanently installed to provide a safe, appealing glow to your outdoor gathering.

Adding the correct structure can break up, instead of block out, the daylight sun with wooden structures like pergolas to bring some welcome shade without creating a barrier between you and the outdoors you are enjoying. At night, these same structures can feature lighting elements designed specifically for outdoor use to add a subtle but helpful glow in the evening. Lighting can also be put to great use along your patio and walkways, providing a lit space for safety and appeal without taking away from the nighttime ambience.

Whatever your project, large or small, you can rely on the professional remodeler members of the West Tennessee Home Builders Association. Visit us at yourhomebuilders.org for more details.

President’s Message

Dave Moore, West TennesseeHome Builders Association

We get a lot of calls from West Tennesseans who are thinking about remodeling some aspect of their home. The number one question is “Where do we start?”

Are you among the growing number of homeowners who are choosing to remodel their homes to fit their changing needs, rather than selling their home and buying another one? If so, you’ll soon learn that even simple remodels can cost more than you originally thought. With that in mind, it’s important to find a contractor you can trust.

As a remodeler for more than three decades, I have always offered my customers some sound advice by referring to my top five tips on how to make the right decisions when you are seeking, evaluating, and hiring a remodeler.

1. Always Go with a Pro

The best place to start is the directory of remodelers at our home builders association online at yourhomebuilders.org. A professional remodeler will uphold the highest professional and ethical standards in the industry. We can also help you find a remodeler who specializes in a specific type of remodeling if you need it, such as a Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) to help modify your home to better suit you as you age.

2. Do Your Research

Look at the prospective remodeler’s company website and social media accounts to see photos of their work. Visit review sites like HomeAdvisor, Houzz, etc., to see more pictures and to read reviews of remodeling companies. Take the good with the bad when reading online reviews and focus on the descriptions of experiences and qualities that are most important to you as a customer. Ask for referrals from friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, and others who have had remodeling work done on comparable homes under similar schedules.

3. Create Your Short List

Once you have a list of potential home remodelers for your project, do a little more background research to verify that they are appropriately licensed and have a good business track record. Look them up with your local or state office of consumer protection. Verify that the remodeler has the appropriate licenses and registrations.

4. Start Taking NotesWhen you begin meeting with remodelers, you want to find out information such as:

How long have they been in business in your community? Can they provide references from customers and suppliers they work with?

Do they carry insurance that protects you from claims arising from property damage or job-site injuries? Ask for a copy of the insurance certificates.

What is their working knowledge of the many types and ages of homes in the area, and what sort of issues could arise?

Do they arrange for the building permit? (The person who obtains the permit is the contractor of record and therefore liable for the work.)

Do they provide a written estimate before beginning the work, and a detailed contract that spells out the work that will and will not be performed, protects both of you, provides a fair payment schedule contract, and complies with local, state, and federal laws?

Do they offer a written warranty?

5. Trust Your Instincts

Make sure you are compatible with the contractor you select. Beginning your project with mutual expectations will go a long way toward a smooth remodel. You’ll spend a lot of time with your remodeler, so it’s important to have a good rapport and trust in him or her.

If you take the time to do your homework, a remodeling project can be a rewarding experience and can certainly help increase the value of your home.

× Expand Photograph by Barfield-Selavie Photography

Project 1: From House to Home

This large-scale remodel brought an older house up-to-date.

Architect: David Anderson, David Anderson Architect

Builder: Ryan Anderson,RKA Construction

Interior Designer: Selena McAdams

Landscape Designer: Marley Fields, Fields Landscape Architecture

By Shara Clark

It was like it was meant to be,” says an East Memphis homeowner who made the seemingly impossible possible by transforming her grandparents’ former home, built in the early 1950s — into a modern-day oasis. With the help of local professionals — architect David Anderson, builder Ryan Anderson, interior designer Selena McAdams, landscape designer Marley Fields, and others — the home in which her mother and aunts grew up, and in which she spent a lot of time as a child herself, is now her very own dream home.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photograph by Barfield-Selavie Photography Before × 2 of 3 Expand Photograph by Barfield-Selavie Photography Before × 3 of 3 Expand Photograph by Barfield-Selavie Photography Before Prev Next

“I always loved the house,” says the homeowner. She and her husband are in their 40s and have two children, a teenager and a 10-year-old. “I spent a lot of time there [as a child] and always had a connection with the house and wished that one day I could live there.”

And since last December, she has. Her family moved in upon completion of extensive renovations that took more than a year to complete. While the home’s interior was re-worked and reimagined — in part by turning the original laundry room into an office, adding a master bathroom on the west side, converting what was the living room into a generous dining area — the essence of the home remains, which was important to the homeowner as the project took shape.

While much was done to make the inside space work for the family’s lifestyle, emphasis was placed as well on outdoor living. “Neither of us ever had a pool, but we always wanted one,” the homeowner says, speaking about herself and her husband. “Our intention was never just to build something like that for ourselves, but we wanted to share that with our family and friends. We love to entertain, and the house that we moved from was much smaller, but we always had friends and family over then.”

With an added “destination pool,” designed by Marley Fields, that sits at the back of the property’s one-and-a-half acres, a pool house with a full kitchen and bathroom, a cabana, and a vaulted family room with an attached screened porch (which connects to the home’s main kitchen through a sun-filled breakfast area), the backyard space is now perfect for entertaining. “Yesterday, we had friends over, and the kids all swam in the pool,” the homeowner says. “We literally never went in the main house. We were just out there all day.”

To make this dream reality, the homeowners did extensive research and interviews when choosing their team. “We interviewed a lot of architects. Way more than maybe we should have,” the homeowner says. “To me that was the key because the house was sentimental. Most people would have just knocked it down and built a new home there. But we didn’t. We wanted to keep within the original style of the home.”

While looking at houses prior to purchasing her late grandparents’ home, they’d toured a few designed by architect David Anderson and ultimately chose to work with him. “He was so easy to work with,” the homeowner says. “He saw how important it was for us to stay within the character of the original house. I didn’t want it to feel like a totally different place — and it really doesn’t.”

× 1 of 4 Expand Photograph by Barfield-Selavie Photography The major remodel done on this East Memphis home not only visually transformed the exterior but also created an entirely new outdoor living space for the homeowner via the installment of a pool, cabana, pool house, and more. × 2 of 4 Expand Photograph by Barfield-Selavie Photography The homeowner can’t wait to add a swing to the front porch, one of her favorite childhood spaces. Right and below: The family had always wanted a pool, and now it’s become the pefect gathering place for summer entertaining. × 3 of 4 Expand Photograph by Barfield-Selavie Photography × 4 of 4 Expand Photograph by Barfield-Selavie Photography Prev Next

With help from interior designer Selena McAdams, she was able to maintain the soul of the home by incorporating important nostalgic items while fitting the new design. “I was able to reuse a lot of my grandmother’s things, like a chandelier that really meant a lot to her, and several other things that we kept,” says the homeowner. “And the fireplace is essentially the same, so when you walk in the house, it’s still the same feel as it was.”

The homeowner says they interviewed several builders as well. They knew RKA Construction did great work and had previously worked on projects with Anderson. “I think the most important decision we made was really taking the time to interview several people,” she says. “When you’re going to do a project of this size — you will pay a little bit more, but you want to hire someone that you know has a proven track record and will get the job done.”

From the initial meeting with the architect in 2015, planning to completion, the team worked closely together for more than two years to bring the homeowners’ vision to life. But the biggest contribution she believes they made to this house was transforming the outdoor living space. “We love the yard; it’s so big,” she says. “We love to be outside all the time. That was one thing that my grandparents really didn’t utilize as much: the yard.

“We added the screened-in porch and the cabana and the pool house and pool. If we left a stamp on this house, I really think it would be more about the outside than the inside.”

Some things remain the same, like the home’s front porch, where the homeowner remembers spending time as a child. She can’t wait to add a swing. But for now, the backyard has everything the family needs to relax, enjoy summer, and entertain guests.

“The whole thing’s just really been surreal. I still can’t believe that we live here, that this is our home,” the homeowner says. “I think about my grandmother and my grandfather every single day. I live in their house.”

× Expand Photograph by Dreamstime

Hot Housing Trend: Outdoor Kitchens

Many homeowners enjoy the summer months — and sometimes spring, fall and winter, too — with the sizzle of their outdoor grills. But running back and forth between the kitchen and the barbecue can be a hassle.

Outdoor kitchens make life easier for those who enjoy grilling their meals and entertaining outdoors, making your deck or patio an extension of your family’s living space. It also can enhance your home’s resale value.

With proper planning, you also can enjoy your meals in the great outdoors. Here are some factors to consider when determining if an outdoor kitchen is right for your family.

What works best in your space?

Outdoor kitchens can be as elaborate — or as simple — as you’d like. But to make the most of your new space, you need to carefully consider the design.

Think about how the space will be used. Do you want guests to eat outside or just mingle while you cook? What features (pool, trees, etc.) are already in your backyard and need to be worked around? Is there enough ventilation area so smoke from the grill can blow away?

Have a professional check the patio or deck where you plan on building your outdoor kitchen. While most can support the additional weight, you may need to add structural support.

Make sure there is plenty of space for people to gather without getting in the way or being too close to open flames. Typically, there should be 3 feet of space on either side of the grill for work space and food preparation.

How often will you be using your outdoor kitchen?

This will determine numerous factors, including the equipment you purchase. If you will use your outdoor kitchen just in the summer, a grill with wheels can be moved into the garage and protected from the elements once the seasons change. These types of grills are the most common and come in a wide variety of sizes and prices with a range of features.

If you want to use your outdoor kitchen year-round, consider a built-in grill. Look for one with side burners in the base unit that allow for cooking at different temperatures simultaneously. This base can provide extra countertop and storage space.

Make sure the grill is in an area that can withstand high temperatures and is impervious to stray embers or sparks, such as a stone patio. You won’t be able to take it with you if you move, so think carefully before investing a lot of money in a permanent grill.

Take into account your lighting needs. If you eat or entertain into the dark evening, you’ll want direct light for the work area so you can monitor the progress of the meat. Softer lighting works well for socializing areas.

What other equipment do you need?

Standard grill accessories include griddles for grilling fish and vegetables, a meat thermometer, and tongs. An exhaust hood for a built-in grill will keep smoke out of your guests’ eyes. Refrigerators with ice makers are ideal for storing beverages and food that needs to be kept cold. An outdoor sink makes prepping and cleaning veggies an easy task. Unless you plan on washing dishes outside, a cold water connection is all you need.

For small appliances and stereos, you’ll need outdoor GFCI outlets. Consult with a professional electrician for local code requirements. Consider purchasing patio heaters or an outdoor fireplace if you plan on grilling in the chilly months.

For those days with inclement weather, you’ll want to get a cover for your grill. Select weatherproof materials for countertops, cabinets, and other elements of your kitchen. Stainless steel, slate, tile, stucco, and stone all work well. A large tent or outdoor umbrella can cover your guests and equipment and provide shelter from the sun or rain.

Reprinted courtesy of the National Association of Home Builders

× Expand photograph courtesy southern screens

Creating Space

The addition of an adjustable pergola made this home’s deck a year-round living area.

Design/Build: Southern Screens

By Shara Clark

Rebecca and Tommy Dulaney loved their weekend getaway home on Dalewood Shore Lake in Lauderdale, Mississippi — but something was missing. “The house had a deck, but wow, the hot Mississippi summer made it almost unusable,” Rebecca, originally from upstate New York, says. “I struggled with what to do to solve this problem.”

The Memphis-based company Southern Screens was installing door screens on the Dulaneys’ home, and Rebecca mentioned her issue to one of the staff. “It was really just serendipitous,” she says. “They sent me a 3D video of the Arcadia pergola, and it seemed like the perfect solution without getting into major reconstruction or construction of the house, extending the roofline, and all that you would incur with that.”

× 1 of 2 Expand photograph courtesy southern screens The before images at left show the lake home’s uncovered deck, mostly unusable under the summer sun. × 2 of 2 Expand photograph courtesy southern screens Before Prev Next

According to Southern Screens owner Mike Reilly, the Arcadia adjustable louvered roof allows you to create a whole new living space, “a variable environment that you control.” The structure is constructed of powder-coated aluminum, which requires zero maintenance and will never need repainting. “And it’s easy to clean,” Reilly says. “Unlike wood, it’s not going to show any deterioration. You’re not going to get splintering, warping, knots. It’s one of the most elegant systems I’ve ever seen.”

As part of the service, Southern Screens designs the project so that the Arcadia fits your space perfectly, and then produces a three-dimensional “fly-through” for clients before the build. “You can see exactly how it will look on your house before we ever turn screw one,” says Reilly.

The fly-through was enough to convince the Dulaneys, and Rebecca couldn’t be happier with the finished product. The Arcadia roof allows them to control the outdoor living environment — adjusting the amount of shade, or completely closing it during rain showers. “The louvers can be adjusted, so you can get a little bit of sun; the early morning sun is delightful,” says Rebecca. “We can adjust it to regulate the sunlight as the sun moves during the day, picking up a little of that late afternoon sun while still being shielded from the harshest part of the hot sun. And when it rains, it’s given us an entirely new living area, totally protected from the elements. And the louvers shut automatically at the first rain drop.”

The Dulaneys’ Arcadia is equipped with ceiling fans and LED lighting. The fans, she says, are a great inclusion. “They move the air quietly but nicely.” While the structure is equipped with sensors for automatic adjustment during rain, for example, the system can also be adjusted manually, and it can even be controlled remotely via mobile phones.

The lake home’s Arcadia was installed last spring, and Rebecca says, “We have been in total enjoyment of the spring rains, and now with the heat, it’s given us a whole new sense of outdoor living.”

× 1 of 3 Expand photograph courtesy southern screens The Arcadia adjustable louvered roof created a whole new living space, so the Dulaneys can now better enjoy the outdoors. The motorized, powder-coated aluminum structure requires zero maintenance and can be controlled manually, via remote control, or with a smart device. × 2 of 3 Expand photograph courtesy southern screens × 3 of 3 Expand photograph courtesy southern screens Prev Next

The Dulaneys’ weekend retreat has always been a gathering place but is now even more so. “It’s a great gathering spot,” Rebecca says. “We have many friends that we’ve met over the last year being out there, and it’s just become the entertainment venue at the lake. It’s a lot of fun.”

And perhaps the best part for the Dulaneys was the ease with which the project, which Rebecca says took three full days, unfolded. “We were really reluctant of getting in a major renovation and reconstruction because we wouldn’t have had the use of the house,” she says. “With this, we had full use of the space while they were doing it, there was no interruption at all, and we could still go out there and enjoy the premises. We didn’t have to disrupt our lives.

“This is a big thing you can do in a very small way,” says Rebecca. “It has been a big addition to our lifestyle yet with minimal effort. It’s 100 percent enjoyment, morning, noon, and night; good weather and bad weather. It has absolutely been ideal.”

× Expand Photograph by Dreamstime

Enjoy the Great Outdoors with a Deck or Patio

A new deck or patio can be the perfect gathering place, adding a new dimension to your yard and creating space that you didn’t even know you had. A well-planned outdoor living space can become a home owner’s backyard getaway, but the wrong deck or patio can end up as unused dead space. Keep the following in mind and you’ll find yourself enjoying the sunshine from your outdoor retreat in no time.

Patio or Deck?

When deciding on whether you’d like your new outdoor haven to be a patio or deck, first do some research. Some areas have building codes or terrains that dictate one or the other. Your local home builders association can be a good source of information. What kind of budget are you looking at? Decks can be a more affordable option than patios, but concrete, while more expensive, tends to be the sturdiest material with the lowest maintenance needs.

Several factors can determine whether a deck or patio is best for you:

How much weight does your space need to hold? If you are considering a huge hot tub or spa, a patio might support its weight better.

What about climate? Will the surface become too hot to walk on during summer’s peak?

Does rain or snow create runoff problems on a flat patio surface?

If you have a rough backyard terrain, a raised deck may end up your best choice instead of expensive excavation for patios. Likewise, if you dislike dirt or have pets, consider a raised deck. Remnants from sand and stone patios easily find their ways into clean houses. A raised deck also may work as a better option for low-lying yards that tend to become soggy when it rains.

Choosing the Design

Once you’ve determined whether a deck or patio is best for your home, the possibilities are endless. For home owners on a budget, Tim Taylor, owner of Landscape Creations in Johnson City, Tennessee, suggests a sand and stone or brick patio. Stone, brick, and concrete pavers are available in a range of styles and colors and are durable. Remember that site preparation is important for drainage, grade, and proper placement, and can be a lot of work for the DIYer. Weeds also can pose more of a problem with patios. When in doubt, leave it to a professional with the experience, not to mention equipment, you need.

“Flagstone and concrete patios also are popular among homeowners,” Taylor says. “Remember to allow for expansion, however, to prevent cracking.” Cracking in concrete is inevitable, but it can be minimized with the proper installation.

Materials Matter

Most decks are made of wood, ranging from pressure-treated pine and fir to more durable — and pricey — woods such as red cedar, redwoods, and tropical hardwoods. No matter what the type, wood decks require maintenance and even then, with less expensive woods, swelling and warping will still occur over time.

To reduce the amount of maintenance required, consider composite and vinyl decking. These materials are less susceptible to swelling and also are more resistant to insects. The cost, however, can be significantly higher, particularly if coordinating railing and balustrade systems. Concrete decks, while much more expensive than wood or composite, are the most durable and require only the occasional pressure wash and periodic re-sealing. And no longer just drab grey, concrete is now available in a nearly limitless variety of styles, colors, and patterns.

Location, Location, Location

Before beginning your outdoor project, assess your space. Where do you have the best sunlight? Do you want to use your space for dining or grilling? If so, do you have a large enough area for tables and chairs? Is there one area of the yard that is quieter and has more privacy from neighbors? A good home builder, remodeler or landscape architect can help you design a master plan that’s right for your space and your ideas.

Once your patio or deck is built, only your imagination limits the extent of your retreat. Plants, flowers, trellises, decorative screens, garden sculptures, fountains, and furnishings can all enhance your backyard haven.

Reprinted courtesy of the National Association of Home Builders

West Tennessee Home Builders Association Remodelers Council

John Heard Chair

Ryan Anderson Immediate Past Chair

John Catmur Liason

Builder Members

Dave Moore Dave Moore Companies 901-830-7372

Keith Allen Keith Allen Custom Homes 901-754-4044

Mike Ralph Designer Cabinets 901-452-2100

Michael Furr Floor & Décor 901-800-5670

Ned Savage Savage Tile901-363-9607

John Heard John Heard Company 901-756-6167

Ryan Anderson RKA Construction 901-674-5522

Hans Bauer RKA Construction 901-674-5522

Karen Whaley Bin There Dump That 901-347-2025

Joe Travis Caveman Home Theater 901-713-0116

Tracy Luna Coburn Supply Company 901-372-1589

Cory Wheat Colonial Electric Company 901-356-1026

John Catmur Catmur Development 901-680-8200

Tommy Byrnes Byrnes-Ostner Investments 901-681-0499

Mike Reilly Southern Screens/Phantom Screens 901-681-0499