Behind the Scenes of Our MLK50 Issue

Memphis magazine has published numerous stories and profiles covering Civil Rights over the decades, particularly in our April issues where we examine people and events surrounding the anniversary of the city's most agonizing moment, the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Our journalism has always sought to look deeply and thoroughly at the movement that continues to touch all of us and shapes every aspect of the city.

This year, the National Civil Rights Museum’s MLK50 Commemoration chose the theme, “Where do we go from here?” In preparing our April, 2018 issue, we agreed that it was exactly the right question to ask, to take what has been learned and experienced over the generations and look to the future that our city is forging.

Our editorial staff started coming up with names of African Americans who were as familiar with Memphis as anyone, actively involved people who had been born or grew up here and experienced the city through its tragedies and its progressions. We further wanted to have them represent their individual passions and callings: top artists, businesspeople, clergy, journalists, educators, sports figures, civics experts.

Their stories are fascinating individually, but collectively, there is invaluable insight into the past and present of Memphis, and most importantly, a vision of the possibilities of the future. It is here where you'll find the seeds of where we can and should go from here.

× Expand MLK50 profiles grid

Explore their perspectives, as well as our other MLK50 content, here.