Our 2018 Guide to Neighborhood Festivals

So, though festival season in Memphis may already be halfway over, only including the festivals from July to December gives readers plenty of options. From quaint neighborhood festivals to decades-old film festivals, Memphis has more to offer than just blues and barbecue. So from the dog days of summer through the lighting of the Christmas tree at The Peabody, here’s our 2018 guide to local fairs and festivals.

Seasonal/Ongoing

Levitt Shell Concert Series

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of the remodeled Levitt Shell’s free concert series. The Shell has put on more than 500 free, family-friendly concerts in the heart of Overton Park, giving families a chance to spread out a blanket on the grass and relax, or run up to the stage with the kids to dance to the eclectic mix of music the Shell brings to town every year. Performers this year will include Memphis’ own Harlan T. Bobo, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and North Mississippi Allstars. This year’s series will include three ticketed “Stars at the Shell” concerts, and if prior “Stars” shows are anything to go by (Mavis Staples! Emmylou Harris!), these won’t be events to sleep on. Levitt Shell. May 31st through July 15th; and September 6th through October 21st. 7:30 p.m. in the summer, 7 p.m. in the fall.

Time Warp Drive-In

There are fewer than 350 drive-in movie theaters still operating in the U.S., down from around 4,000 at their peak in the 1950s. While Nashville is addressing that lack in its own way — namely by building an indoor “drive-in theater” — Memphians are still driving out to the Malco Summer Drive-In to support one of America’s last real drive-ins. And for the fifth year running, Malco has partnered with Black Lodge Video to bring Memphians the Time Warp Drive-In. A series of dusk-till-dawn throwback, themed movie nights, the Time Warp offers a chance to see classics of the underground cinema on the big screen. This year’s lineup includes “Strange Christmas Five” night with Die Hard and Batman Returns in December, and “Worst Movies Ever,” a celebration of so-bad-they’re-great B-movie cult classics in August. Summer Drive-in. Monthly through December.

July

Memphis Flyer’s Burger Week

The Memphis Flyer, this magazine’s sister publication, brings back one of its most savory events: Burger Week, a week of tasty hamburger specials. During this weeklong, citywide celebration of America’s classic, participating restaurants will offer specialty burgers for special prices. Please remember to tip, because great service and one-of-a-kind burger creations are worth it. Various locations.

Memphis Caribbean Jerk Festival

Benefitting the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee, Home Run Entertainment presents its third annual family-fun day with a variety of jerk and Caribbean food options, musical performances, and even a domino tournament. Tiger Lane, 450 Early Maxwell. July 14th, 12 noon-10 p.m.

WEVL Blues on the Bluff

Memphis’ most eclectic radio station, WEVL has operated on a shoestring budget and with a small team of devoted volunteers for 42 years. And every July, as the summer heat builds to a sweltering crescendo, WEVL holds its Blues on the Bluff fundraiser along the cool banks of the Mississippi. With the picturesque views of the bluffs, the thumping bass of some familiar soul song thrumming through the air, and food and beer vendors on hand, Blues on the Bluff is the Platonic ideal of a summer party. It’s loud, sweaty, and sweet as a soul serenade, as barbecue sauce dribbles down fingers. (Full disclosure: I host the My Morning Mixtape program for WEVL.) Even better, as a fundraiser for the independent, member-supported radio station, it’s a party for a good cause. WEVL is all about keeping the rich musical heritage of the South alive, and Blues on the Bluff is about supporting the station — and about dancing all night down by the river. Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive. July 22nd, 6 p.m.

Memphis Zine Fest

Before the internet gave everyone with a service provider and a voice a tool for magnifying and projecting their thoughts wide, handmade zines served as the primary method of communication for enthusiasts, fans, and members of various subcultures. In the 1980s and ’90s, underground comic book artists, radical feminists, and poets collaged and Xeroxed and stapled their own amateur magazines and manifestos. Zines exemplify a do-it-yourself ethos and an appreciation for the immediacy and intimacy that come from small-run, physical media — a well-made zine can feel like a secret whispered among friends. Memphis Zine Fest celebrates the spirit of zine-making and zine appreciation. Makers gather at Crosstown to display their creations and celebrate the power of print media. Crosstown Arts. Details to be announced.

August

Music Placement Symposium

Introducing the Music Placement Symposium, an all-day event at the Stax Music Academy geared toward educating artists about licensing songs for use in films and other mediums. Stax Music Academy. August 4th.

Elvis Week

Every year, true believers come from the world over to experience Memphis. They come to take the tour at Sun Studios, to window-shop at Lansky Brothers, chow down on a peanut-butter-and-banana sandwich at the Arcade Restaurant downtown, or just to walk down the same Southern streets once crossed by a king, Elvis Aaron Presley himself. They come for Elvis Week. Marking the 41st anniversary of Elvis’ death, this celebration honors the musical legacy — from Sun to RCA — of one of Memphis’ most successful pioneers and includes highlights from his extensive musical catalogue, his films, performances by tribute artists, and, of course, the Candlelight Vigil at Graceland. Various locations. August 11-19th.

Ostrander Awards

It seems the theater scene in Memphis just keeps growing. From Playhouse to Hattiloo to Theatre Memphis to The Orpheum for touring performances, theater lovers in Memphis are spoiled for choice and could be forgiven for sometimes forgetting that not all cities of Memphis’ size have so much programming to boast of. And the Ostrander Awards (sponsored by ArtsMemphis and Memphis magazine) are all about taking a moment to appreciate the theater talent on hand in the Bluff City. The annual awards ceremony honors excellence in the Memphis theater community and celebrates the best work of the previous year’s season. The Orpheum Theatre. August 26th.

Germantown International Festival

With authentic food, live music, and presentations representing cultures from all over the world, the Germantown International Festival is one of Memphis’ most colorful events. Where else can you find giant paper Chinese dragons alongside Panamanian paintings? Agricenter International. Saturday, August 18th.

September

Delta Fair & Music Festival

Rides, lights, stuffed animals hung in bunches like giant, fuzzy bananas. Corn dogs, funnel cakes, and ice cream. What is more American than a fair? With live music, craft displays, games, livestock shows, tractor pulls, and lawn mower races, the Delta Fair truly is everyone’s fair. Whether you’re competing, overdosing on fair food, or strolling through and taking it all in, this fair promises a delightful sensory overload. Past performers include Keith Sykes, trop-rock troubadour and the new manager of Ardent Studios. Agricenter International. September 1st-10th.

Memphis Music and Heritage Festival

he nonprofit Center for Southern Folklore presents performances by artists of all stripes — musicians, dancers, poets — celebrating the unique cultural heritage of the Mid-South. There are blues, folk, and jazz performances, and that hardly scratches the surface, as two blocks downtown along South Main are transformed into a celebration of the culture and the rhythms of the South. South Main Street. September 1st-2nd.

Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration

The Southern Heritage Classic centers around the football game — and the rivalry — between Jackson State and Tennessee State, but it’s much more than just a sporting event. It’s a game, a regional gathering, a tailgate party, and a celebration of music, fun, and football all rolled up into a cultural event that plays out over a weekend. Held at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium and generating somewhere in the neighborhood of $21 million for the Memphis economy, the Southern Heritage Classic brings Memphians and out-of-town fans to the neighborhoods around the stadium for a weekend of football-related revelry. Each year, upward of 45,000 fans descend on Memphis for the game, a tailgate party, and a weekend of music, fun, and football. Liberty Bowl and other venues. September 6th-8th.

Art on the Rocks

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens has expanded the concept of its successful Art on Tap outdoor event. This year’s event, Art on the Rocks, will include both botanical cocktails and frosé along with the mainstay small batch and high-gravity beers. Each admission ticket includes 10 servings of garden-infused drinks featuring vodka, gin, whiskey, rum, and more. Food items from local restaurants are also offered along with live entertainment. One of the more exciting changes to the event is the newly introduced color theme. Everything will be decked out in contrasting shades of green. Attendees are invited to join in by dressing to match the color theme. The Dixon Gallery and Gardens. Friday, September 7th.

International Goat Days Festival

The 29th annual Goat Days Festival kicks off Friday night with the World’s Greatest Goat Parade. Featuring the increasingly popular livestock-meets-exercise trend, goat yoga, the festivities also include an antique tractor show, a battle of the bands, the KCBS Championship BBQ Contest, and a pancake breakfast on Saturday. U.S.A. Stadium, Millington. September 7th-8th.

Outflix Film Festival

Every year, the Outflix Film Festival presents a film program diverse in themes and genre. One of the many excellent examples of Memphis’ growing film community, Outflix is a program of OUTMemphis, an organization that empowers, connects, educates, and advocates for the LGBTQ community of the Mid-South. Malco’s Ridgeway Cinema Grill. September 7th-13th.

Germantown Festival

Not only is the Germantown Festival one of the longest, continuously run festivals in the Memphis area, it may be the only one to offer an auto show, live entertainment, and most importantly, the Running of the Weenies dachshund race. The 47th annual Germantown Festival provides a free, family-friendly weekend. 7745 Poplar Pike, Germantown. Saturday, September 8th, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, September 9th, noon-6 p.m.

Cooper-Young Festival

By mid-September in Memphis, summer has loosened its stranglehold on the city, but it’s not quite fall yet. There’s a lack of humidity that heralds the onset of autumn, especially in the shade, as the giant neighborhood trees spread their branches above where Young meets Meda — and where a stage is always set up marking one of the borders of the Cooper-Young Festival. Held in Memphis’ largest historic district and featuring live music, art vendors, handcrafted goods, and food and beer vendors on every corner, Cooper-Young Fest is Midtown’s yearly reunion. Photography prints, handmade ceramics, leather goods, an Elvis-themed comic book by local film auteur Mike McCarthy — it has a little of everything on offer. The festivities kick off with the Friday Four-Miler race the night before the official shindig, and the main event on Saturday offers food, artwork, and live music until sunset. Cooper-Young neighborhood. September 15th, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Mid-South Fair

The Mid-South Fair is a century-old tradition. It’s a candy-coated, deep-fried Southern confection, familiar and refreshing as a watermelon slice on a sultry summer afternoon. This annual festival is over 160 years old and is one of the few festivals that features both a horticulture show and carnival rides. And we haven’t even mentioned the historic talent contest (whose previous contestants included a young Elvis Presley) or the stunt dog show or the concerts. Landers Center, Southaven. September 20th-30th.

Carriage Crossing Brewfest

The third annual Brewfest comes to Collierville for this 21-and-up event. Guests can sample a wide variety of craft beers from local and regional breweries as well as taste what the home-brew teams have on offer. There will also be a game zone, live music, and free food samples from the many Carriage Crossing restaurants. Carriage Crossing. Saturday, September 22nd.

Mid-South Pride Festival

Held downtown between FedExForum and the historic Clayborn Temple, the Mid-South Pride Festival is one of the largest celebrations of LGBTQ culture, inclusivity, and diversity in Memphis. The festival takes over downtown with live music, talent shows, vendors, information booths about different organizations, and a parade. September 28th-30th.

October

MEMPHO Music Festival

Held in Shelby Farms in October, MEMPHO is the Bluff City’s newest music festival. This year’s lineup was recently released and is sure to make Memphis music fans happy. Performers will include Beck, Post Malone (who brought huge crowds to this year’s Beale Street Music Festival), French indie rockers Phoenix, Janelle Monáe, and local rap heroes Juicy J and Project Pat. Shelby Farms. October 6th-7th.

Pink Palace Crafts Fair

October calls to mind crisp, cool mornings, perfect weather for an ambling stroll in the park. And if that park is Audubon Park, and white tents have sprouted like a crop of mysterious fungi after a night of heavy autumnal rain, so much the better. Because then the Pink Palace Crafts Fair has arrived, as suddenly as Ray Bradbury’s carnival of legend, but nothing near as wicked. For in those white tents are stalls packed with handcrafted wares, a stage with live music, a kids’ area with a train and petting zoo, and friendly volunteers manning information booths. There are blacksmiths and carpenters staging demonstrations, and Pink Palace staff on hand to enlighten curious attendees about upcoming events at the museum. An entire section of the park is given over to local food vendors, with tables of honey, candy, popcorn, and fruits and veggies all calling out that they would make the perfect gift. As a first — or thousandth — date idea, the Crafts Fair could hardly be beat. And as a celebration of artisan food and craft vendors, and as an educational opportunity, the Crafts Fair is the quintessential fall festival. Audubon Park. October 12th-14th, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, and $3 for children.

Metal Museum Repair Days

The annual fundraiser for the Metal Museum, Repair Days offers four days of family-friendly activities, hands-on workshops, demonstrations, and, of course, metal repairs. The Metal Museum brings over 200 metalsmiths to the museum on the bluffs to display their handiwork and raise funds for the only ornamental metal museum in the United States. Metal Museum. October 18th-21st.

Memphis Tequila Festival

Last year brought Memphians the inaugural tequila-tasting event, the Memphis Tequila Festival. The sold-out gathering included more than 50 tequila labels on hand to sample, food from Babalu, and Day of the Dead-style face-painting. If tequila is your thing, this is your festival. Made from the blue agave plant, which grows primarily in the highlands of the Mexican state Jalisco, tequila is the fiery drink of outlaws and troublemakers, and this festival is all about celebrating it. Proceeds benefit Volunteer Memphis. Overton Square Courtyard. Friday, October 19th.

Cooper-Young Beerfest

In its ninth year, the Cooper-Young Beerfest is an open-air neighborhood party and a celebration of the best of regional beer. Every brewery featured in the festival is within a day’s drive of the Bluff City. How’s that for drinking local? All proceeds from the event go to benefit the Cooper-Young Community Association. 795 S. Cooper. October 20th.

Mid-South Renaissance Faire

Want all the fun trappings of Ye Olde Days without any of the feudalism, lack of hygiene, or other inconveniences? Well, for two weekends in October, you can enjoy all the really intricate gowns, jousting, turkey legs, mead, and hierarchical social structures you can handle at this family-friendly festival. 4351 Babe Howard Blvd., Millington. October 13th-14th and 20th-21st.

Dia de Los Muertos

The Brooks Museum’s annual event is held again this year to honor ancestors and celebrate the cycle of life and death. The parade will begin at the Tower Courtyard in Overton Square and wind its way to the museum, where the celebration will continue with art-making activities, face painting, music, costumed performers, and dance performances. Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Saturday, October 27th.

RiverArtsFest

Growth is good, and this festival has a new home on Riverside Drive between Jefferson and Union. RiverArtsFest has grown to become the largest outdoor juried artist market and urban street festival in the Mid-South. Every year, this family-friendly festival offers local music, fine-art exhibits, hands-on art activities, and live artist demonstrations. Riverside Drive between Jefferson and Union. October 27th-28th.

November

Indie Memphis Film Festival

The Bluff City’s biggest film festival has grown since its inception in 1997. It now encompasses film screenings, discussion panels, and live music performances at theaters in Midtown and East Memphis and at the Halloran Center downtown. Last year, Indie Memphis celebrated its 20th year — and brought The Office’s Rainn Wilson to town, along with dozens of independent shorts and documentaries (such as Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me and The Invaders, a long-awaited documentary about the Memphis-based grassroots civil rights group of the same name). The talent on display in the Hometown Shorts alone was staggering. Every year the festival brings industry professionals and films to Memphis that local film buffs would have no other opportunity to see on the big screen. Multiple locations. November 1st-5th.

The Memphis Flyer’s Crafts and Drafts

Memphis Flyer presents the fourth annual Crafts and Drafts at the newly remodeled Crosstown Concourse, where attendees can browse art selections from more than 80 local vendors, sample lip-smackingly delicious local brews in the beer garden, or take the little ones to the kids’ area hosted by Memphis Parent. Vendor applications for the 2018 festivities are now open, so hurry and sign up, local artists! Crosstown Concourse. November 10th.

December

Memphis Maker Market

The Memphis Maker Market, also called the Indie Holiday Market, is a carefully curated competitive annual market showcasing local makers whose creations highlight the Memphis brand. It’s a long-running local tradition and a great destination for holiday shopping. Muddy’s Bake Shop — Midtown. Dates and times to be released later. Saturday, December 9th.

Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees

For more than 50 years, this display has been a part of the Memphis holiday season. The Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees is an annual fundraiser for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The Bodine Hall of the Pink Palace fills with model trains, animatronic woodland characters, and decorated trees, all in celebration of the holiday spirit. Memphis Pink Palace Museum. November 17th-December 31st.