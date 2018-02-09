Great Homes: A Colorful Chisca Abode

photography by Julie Wage Ross

This light-filled, open-plan apartment in the now-renovated historic Hotel Chisca is the result of a successful and colorful collaboration between interior designer Jenna Wallis and her client Amy Raines. Having moved two years ago with her young daughter, Parker, from a large, traditional home in East Memphis to the center of downtown’s South Main scene, Raines was looking for a new experience — a decorative change-of-pace as well as a lifestyle one. For her part, Wallis jumped at the chance to work on a project in the Chisca, as the preservation of Memphis’ architectural heritage is close to her heart.

The Chisca itself was built in 1913, and with 400 rooms, it was the city’s largest hotel during the middle decades of the twentieth century. It was considered more of a business-traveler’s hotel — benefiting from its close proximity to both downtown railroad stations — than the more elegant Peabody Hotel a few blocks north. But it was a bustling place, and many a party and celebration were held in the rooftop Chickasaw Room. Famously, Dewey Phillips broadcast Elvis’ first record in July 1954 from the WHBQ radio studio on the mezzanine above the Chisca’s lobby.

The decline of railroad passenger travel, however, was a death knell for the Chisca, which closed its doors in 1971. The building was gifted to the Church of God in Christ, whose headquarters were in the two bottom floors, but the Church left the Chisca in the late 1990s, and the once-famous hotel stood abandoned for the better part of two decades.

Fortunately, a local development group acquired the eight-story, 300,000-square-foot building on the eve of its 100th birthday, reopening the Chisca in 2015, with 149 apartments and commercial tenants on the ground floor. Indeed, the lobby where Dewey Phillips first told the world all about Elvis is now the bustling home of Catherine and Mary’s, one of downtown Memphis’ most popular restaurants.

The task at hand for Jenna Wallis and her client Amy Raines, then, was to transform a simple, neutral two-bedroom space into a cheerful, whimsical retreat that combined pattern, texture, and crisp vibrant color. As Raines puts it, she wanted something “more girly and fun,” and with Wallis’ expertise, that is exactly the happy, magical place she got.

Her fourth-floor 1,500-square-foot apartment is in the annex of the original Chisca, in what was formerly the parking garage, and there is a slight industrial vibe to the place, with tiny pipes running across the ceiling and the look of the metal balcony railings. Raines notes that she was the first occupant of her particular place; happily now, the building is almost 100 percent occupied. She loves the urban views from her balconies and rhapsodizes about the pleasures of living downtown, describing herself as “a tourist in my own town.”

Raines is a busy catering assistant for Central BBQ, and when she is not working, she and her daughter walk everywhere and enjoy getting to know all the people and places in their new neighborhood. Needless to say, there are a number of nearby restaurants to choose from; along with Catherine and Mary’s, LYFE Kitchen is in the Chisca, while Pearl’s Oyster House is right across the street.

As to the décor of the apartment, there are so many things that make this place special. In the living room, the blue-and-white cane-patterned wallpaper by Dorothy Draper and Company is bold and colorful, and sets the tone for the home’s exuberant style. Decorator Wallis says she was inspired by the Draper wallpaper used at the famous Greenbrier resort in West Virginia, and knew that it would be just perfect for the Raines space. She also added a touch of Hollywood glamour and sophistication with the pair of fuchsia chairs with brass bases and brass x benches, with blue- and-white zebra print by Taylor Burke Home.

I noticed the colorful pairs of lamps used throughout (Raines tells me she likes light) and was told that Memphis’ own World’s Away was the source for the pink lamps in Parker’s bedroom and the green lacquer lamps in the hallway. The artwork is wonderful and includes three small Paul Edelsteins in the entry, a Jade Miller painting, and the arresting “face” artwork above the sofa commissioned from Texas artist, Haley Mitchell. Wallis likes to bring coffee table books into a project, as they are on display in the entry hall and living room. I was told, too, that while there were some definite decorative splurges, some of Raines’ furniture, such as two couches and several chests, had been reused from her previous home.

All the fabrics selected are so fresh and pretty, including the peony pattern on the living-room chair pillows and the blue, white, and green spring iris fabric by England’s Designer’s Guild in the master bedroom — all the more fitting and fun since the iris is Tennessee’s state flower.

In Parker’s bedroom, the wallpaper with butterflies floating on a pink background is by Christian Lacroix for Osborne & Little, and it creates a dreamy retreat for its 11-year-old occupant. Wallis also included touches of purple (Parker’s favorite color) in the custom bed linens and applique monogram pillow. By the way, for those of us raised in the Play-Doh era you may be interested to know there is something called “slime” that is very big with young people these days. One very artsy and talented young lady, Parker has set up a “slime shop” in the bathroom; she makes it, bags it, and sells or trades it. All I can tell you is that it grows like yeast and is billed as “ooey, gooey” fun. Who knew?

As a bit of background which explains her wide reach, Wallis told me that she had been fortunate in her interior design career to work on projects around the globe, including luxury and boutique hotels, resorts, and spas. She studied in London and has lived in Atlanta and Los Angeles and says she likes to incorporate her global experience into her clients’ homes. In fact Wallis calls Raines “a dream client,” explaining that she “gave me complete control to design what I felt was best for her needs, and had no hesitancy about living with bright and bold patterns and textures.” Furthermore, Raines wanted to have a mix of concepts, and therefore products were sourced from Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and beyond.

I always find it interesting to discover how client and designer first are introduced, and in this case I learned the two women got together at a swim meet for their children. It is clear that they have become great friends, and both agree they are “in love” with the results of their design project.

I am guessing that readers will agree! And speaking personally, having the opportunity to meet Raines and Wallis and visit this bright and pretty Chisca abode was a ray of sunshine on a cold and drab January day.