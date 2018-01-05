Tidbits: Sunrise Memphis

× 1 of 6 Expand Chef Ryan Trimm, pictured with a platter of house-made biscuits, steers the menu at Sunrise Memphis, open since late November. The family-friendly restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, including fried chicken biscuits, eggs Benedict with Boudin sausage, and buttermilk pancakes in tall, fluffy stacks. Dishes such as tacos with chorizo, jalapeno, and scrambled eggs, and Bi Bim bowls, pictured to the right, add global flavors to breakfast favorites. × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand Chef Ryan Trimm, pictured with a platter of house-made biscuits, steers the menu at Sunrise Memphis, open since late November. The family-friendly restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, including fried chicken biscuits, eggs Benedict with Boudin sausage, and buttermilk pancakes in tall, fluffy stacks. Dishes such as tacos with chorizo, jalapeno, and scrambled eggs, and Bi Bim bowls, pictured to the right, add global flavors to breakfast favorites. × 4 of 6 Expand Chef Ryan Trimm, pictured with a platter of house-made biscuits, steers the menu at Sunrise Memphis, open since late November. The family-friendly restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, including fried chicken biscuits, eggs Benedict with Boudin sausage, and buttermilk pancakes in tall, fluffy stacks. Dishes such as tacos with chorizo, jalapeno, and scrambled eggs, and Bi Bim bowls, pictured to the right, add global flavors to breakfast favorites. × 5 of 6 Expand Chef Ryan Trimm, pictured with a platter of house-made biscuits, steers the menu at Sunrise Memphis, open since late November. The family-friendly restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, including fried chicken biscuits, eggs Benedict with Boudin sausage, and buttermilk pancakes in tall, fluffy stacks. Dishes such as tacos with chorizo, jalapeno, and scrambled eggs, and Bi Bim bowls, pictured to the right, add global flavors to breakfast favorites. × 6 of 6 Expand Chef Ryan Trimm, pictured with a platter of house-made biscuits, steers the menu at Sunrise Memphis, open since late November. The family-friendly restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, including fried chicken biscuits, eggs Benedict with Boudin sausage, and buttermilk pancakes in tall, fluffy stacks. Dishes such as tacos with chorizo, jalapeno, and scrambled eggs, and Bi Bim bowls, pictured to the right, add global flavors to breakfast favorites. Prev Next

Morning decision-making can be difficult, so let’s make this easy, sleepyheads: Drive to Sunrise Memphis for breakfast — the restaurant opens at 5 a.m. — and order the Rooster, a chicken biscuit with updated charm. Unlike traditional fried chicken washed in egg and dipped in flour, the Rooster breast moves directly from wet batter to pan. The result? An extra crispy crust and happy companion for dill pickles and Tabasco honey, both house-made.

Hearty biscuit sandwiches lead the breakfast menu at downtown’s Sunrise Memphis, located on Jefferson Avenue near Victorian Village. Old-timers will likely remember the building’s earlier tenants, including Ireland’s steak and biscuits, and more recently, Neely’s Bar-B-Cue. Two large smokers from Neely’s remain. “The smokers are in great shape,” says Chef Ryan Trimm. “We cleaned them out. We got new racks. We could run a full-on barbecue team out of here if we wanted to.”

For now, the smokers are hard at work for a savory medley of smoked meats. P Love’s biscuit sammie layers a soft fried egg with smoked bologna and American cheese. The CBQ biscuit stacks egg, slaw, pork shoulder, and barbecue sauce. And char sui pork, a popular Chinese preparation, plates scrambled egg, kimchi, and pickled daikon to build both a biscuit and a Bi Bim Breakfast bowl.

Like Trimm’s first restaurant Sweet Grass in Cooper-Young, his new endeavor feels fresh, but familiar. On the menu, global flavors mingle with regional favorites. (Try Three Amigos Tacos with chorizo and cotija.) On the jukebox, the Animals play alongside Johnny Cash. And for day-drinking? Locally roasted coffee from J. Brooks or a bubbly Mimosa for Sunday brunch.

Upbeat and family-friendly, Sunrise Memphis bodes well for Across the Board Restaurant Group, a collaborative between Trimm and Central BBQ’s Craig Blondis and Roger Sapp. Up next for the trio is 117 Prime, a steakhouse on Union Avenue next to Bangkok Alley.

Sunrise Memphis, 670 Jefferson Ave., is open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. (901-552-3168) $