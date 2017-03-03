Tidbits: Southern Social

× 1 of 5 Expand Justin Fox Burks Lemon and mascarpone risotto cradles Chilean sea bass. × 2 of 5 Expand Justin Fox Burks House-made herb butter tops a tomahawk pork chop × 3 of 5 Expand Manager Blake Parrish mixtures a Southern Belle, one of the Southern Social’s signature cocktails. × 4 of 5 Expand Justin Fox Burks An extensive renovation includes a brick wall enclosed patio outside the restaurant’s front door, and bright and comfortable spaces for drinking and eating. × 5 of 5 Expand An extensive renovation includes a brick wall enclosed patio outside the restaurant’s front door, and bright and comfortable spaces for drinking and eating. Prev Next

Our table for two sits next to a large window, and through the dark I watch the headlights of an approaching train and wait for the whistle as the engine slides past the Germantown Depot. The sound is comforting — I hear the trains at home — and so I settle into my icy martini that sparkles like the dining room’s crystal chandeliers. On cue, our appetizers arrive, shareable and updated from retro roots: mini Beef Wellington in puff pastry and Tropical Crab Louie, a sunny stack of cucumber, mango, avocado, and lump crab that seems to blossom into summer on the plate.

True to its name, Southern Social is a gracious restaurant, a reminder not to let busy lives preclude the niceties of dinner. An extensive renovation of the former Elfo’s space adds to the appeal. “We felt like the space was very welcoming, and that feeling drove our guest-driven concept from the start,” says owner Tom Powers, who operates Southern Social with managing partner Joe Fain.

Culinary director Antony Field and executive chef Nick Acosta designed the restaurant’s menu with a similar approach focused on premium ingredients. Consider the popular tomahawk pork chop, sourced from California-based Niman Ranch and plated with sweet potato casserole. “And the prime ribeye currently on the menu,” Field adds. “I would put it against any steak, anywhere.”

For our dinner, we opt for fish and fowl. The Chilean sea bass, seared crispy on the edges but soft and buttery inside, is served with wilted spinach, lemon beurre blanc sauce, and a cheerful ring of cherry tomatoes. Aunt Thelma’s fried chicken (absolutely divine!) comes with a honey butter biscuit and a story just as good. While working on the restaurant, Powers’ wife, Lauren Powers, discovered that her great aunt Thelma Brooks worked as the Germantown Depot master. “She was also known as a great cook, so we named the dish in her honor,” Powers says.

2285 S. Germantown Road (901-754-5555). Dinner seven nights a week and Sunday brunch soon to come. $$-$$$