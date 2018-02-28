Readers' Restaurant Poll: The Winners

There’s no getting around it; Memphis has quite a good restaurant scene, and the new establishments popping up year after year are no slouches. Going out to eat costs both time and money, though, and you have to be certain that whichever place you like to go is going to tick all of the right boxes.
One should always be cautious when getting into the restaurant recommendation game. A myriad of factors out of your control can make or break the dining experience for someone else. Maybe the service is off that night, or perhaps the cook is distracted and your meal overcooks while unattended. Either way, whether you recommend somewhere to a friend, colleague, or partner, a bad dining experience can have a devastating effect on that relationship.
Luckily enough, Memphis magazine has compiled an extensive list of the best places to eat in our 2018 Readers’ Restaurant Poll. To ensure the sanctity of the results, Memphis has installed online voting safeguards to prevent multiple entries, making our poll the definitive resource for Memphis’ dining scene. The top three restaurants in each category are listed, with the first place option listed in bold type. Each winner had to have received at least 10 percent of the total votes. You’ll surely recognize plenty of familiar names throughout the poll, but be sure to scan the list carefully. After all, your next favorite new restaurant is just waiting to be discovered.
Best Pizza
Memphis Pizza Cafe
Aldo’s Pizza Pies
(tie) Rock-n-Dough Pizza Co. and Hog & Hominy
Best Mexican
Las Delicias
Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana
Molly’s La Casita
Best Italian
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Pete & Sam’s
Ciao BellA
Best Mediterranean
Casablanca Restaurant
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
(tie) Kwik Chek and Petra Cafe
Best Chinese
Mulan
Wang’s Mandarin House
A-Tan Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Best Japanese
Sekisui
Sekisui Pacific Rim
Osaka
Best Indian
India Palace
Golden India
Bombay House
Best Vietnamese
Pho Saigon
Pho Binh
Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant
Best Thai
Bhan Thai
Bangkok Alley
(tie) Pho Binh and Mosa Asian Bistro
Best Vegetarian
Fuel Café
LYFE Kitchen
(tie) City Silo & Pantry and Mama Gaia
Best Food Truck
Central BBQ
Sushi Jimmi
(tie) Fuel Café and Say Cheese
Best Cajun/Creole
Bayou Bar & Grill
The Second Line
(tie) Owen Brennan’s and Dejavu
Best Shared Plates
Babalu
Bounty on Broad
(tie) Alchemy andCatherine & Mary’s
Best Deli
Elwood’s Shack
(tie) Fino’s Deli & Fino’s East and Young Avenue Deli
Bogie’s Delicatessen
Best Plate Lunch
Soul Fish
(tie) Cupboard Restaurant and Patrick’s
(tie) Arcade Restaurant and Little Tea Shoppe
Best Burger
Huey’s
Earnestine & Hazel’s
Top’s Bar-B-Q
Best Steak
Folk’s Folly
Ruth’s Chris
{tie} Capital Grille and Buckley’s Restaurant
Best Seafood
(tie) The Half Shell and Tsunami
Pearl’s Oyster House
Erling Jensen the Restaurant
Best Tacos
Babalu Tapas & Tacos
Las Delicias
Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana
Best Barbecue Sandwich
Central BBQ
Germantown Commissary
(tie) Corky’s, The Bar-B-Q Shop, and Payne’s Bar-B-Que
Best Barbecue Ribs
Central BBQ
Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous
Corky’s
Best Fried Chicken
Gus’s Fried Chicken
Jack Pirtle’s
Uncle Lou’s
Best Brunch
Owen Brennan’s
(tie) The Beauty Shop and Majestic Grille
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Breakfast
Brother Juniper’s
Bryant’s Breakfast
Blue Plate Cafe
Best Coffeehouse(non-chain)
Café Eclectic
Muddy’s Coffee and Bake House
Otherlands Coffee Bar
Best Dessert Shop
Muddy’s Bake Shop
Frost Bake Shop
(tie) La Baguette and Cheesecake Corner
Best Frozen Treat
Jerry’s Sno Cones
Mempops
La Michoacana
Best Chain Restaurant
Houston’s
Amerigo
(tie) Texas de Brazil and Capital Grille
Best Kid-Friendly
Huey’s
Belly Acres
(tie) Mellow Mushroom and Railgarten Diner
Best People Watching
Peabody Lobby Bar
Loflin Yard
(tie) Flying Saucer and Lafayette’s Music Room
Best Late-Night Dining(after 10 p.m.)
Huey’s
Bardog Tavern
The Half Shell
Best Date Night
Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar
Restaurant Iris
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Best Outdoor Dining
Loflin Yard
Bhan Thai
(tie) The Second Line and Babalu Tapas & Tacos
Worth the Drive
City Grocery (Oxford, MS)
Como Steakhouse (Como, MS)
(tie) Bozo’s (Mason, TN), Big Bad Breakfast (Oxford, MS), and Wilson Café (Wilson, AR)
Best Place to ImpressOut-of-Towners
Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous
Gus’s Fried Chicken
Folk’s Folly
Restaurant We Miss the Most
Jim’s Place East
Anderton’s
Justine’s
Ronnie Grisanti’s/Midtown and John Grisanti’s
Best New Restaurant (Opened since November 2016)
Southern Social
Railgarten Diner
Lucky Cat Ramen
Sushi Jimmi
City Silo Table & Pantry
Mama Gaia
Next Door American Eatery
Brooks Pharm2Fork
148 North
Blue Honey Bistro
Best Restaurant
Folk’s Folly
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar
Restaurant Iris
Best Happy Hour
Peabody Lobby Bar
Brookhaven Pub
(tie) Celtic, Crossing Young Avenue Deli, Bardog Tavern and Flying Saucer
Best Place toWatch the Game
Brookhaven Pub
Bayou Bar & Grill
Fox and Hound
Best Craft Cocktails
Alchemy
Peabody Lobby Bar
Catherine & Mary’s
Best Dive Bar
Earnestine & Hazel’s
Alex’s TavernThe Cove
Best Wine List
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar
Folk’s Folly
Capital Grille
Best Beer Selection
Flying Saucer
Young Avenue Deli
Boscos Squared
Best Local Brewery
Wiseacre
Ghost River
Memphis Made
Best Memphis Chefs
Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman - Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen / Hog & Hominy /Porcellino’s / Catherine & Mary’s
Kelly English - Restaurant Iris / The Second Line
Ben Smith - Tsunami
Erling Jensen - Erling Jensen the Restaurant
Max Hussey - Folk’s Folly
Jose Gutierrez - River Oaks
Felicia Willett - Felicia Suzanne’s
Michael Patrick - Rizzo’s Diner
Patrick Reilly - Majestic Grille
Dave Krog - formerly of Interim