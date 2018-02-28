Readers' Restaurant Poll: The Winners

There’s no getting around it; Memphis has quite a good restaurant scene, and the new establishments popping up year after year are no slouches. Going out to eat costs both time and money, though, and you have to be certain that whichever place you like to go is going to tick all of the right boxes.

One should always be cautious when getting into the restaurant recommendation game. A myriad of factors out of your control can make or break the dining experience for someone else. Maybe the service is off that night, or perhaps the cook is distracted and your meal overcooks while unattended. Either way, whether you recommend somewhere to a friend, colleague, or partner, a bad dining experience can have a devastating effect on that relationship.

Luckily enough, Memphis magazine has compiled an extensive list of the best places to eat in our 2018 Readers’ Restaurant Poll. To ensure the sanctity of the results, Memphis has installed online voting safeguards to prevent multiple entries, making our poll the definitive resource for Memphis’ dining scene. The top three restaurants in each category are listed, with the first place option listed in bold type. Each winner had to have received at least 10 percent of the total votes. You’ll surely recognize plenty of familiar names throughout the poll, but be sure to scan the list carefully. After all, your next favorite new restaurant is just waiting to be discovered.

Best Pizza

Memphis Pizza Cafe

Aldo’s Pizza Pies

(tie) Rock-n-Dough Pizza Co. and Hog & Hominy

Best Mexican

Las Delicias

Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana

Molly’s La Casita

Best Italian

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Pete & Sam’s

Ciao BellA

Best Mediterranean

Casablanca Restaurant

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

(tie) Kwik Chek and Petra Cafe

Best Chinese

Mulan

Wang’s Mandarin House

A-Tan Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Best Japanese

Sekisui

Sekisui Pacific Rim

Osaka

Best Indian

India Palace

Golden India

Bombay House

Best Vietnamese

Pho Saigon

Pho Binh

Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant

Best Thai

Bhan Thai

Bangkok Alley

(tie) Pho Binh and Mosa Asian Bistro

Best Vegetarian

Fuel Café

LYFE Kitchen

(tie) City Silo & Pantry and Mama Gaia

Best Food Truck

Central BBQ

Sushi Jimmi

(tie) Fuel Café and Say Cheese

Best Cajun/Creole

Bayou Bar & Grill

The Second Line

(tie) Owen Brennan’s and Dejavu

Best Shared Plates

Babalu

Bounty on Broad

(tie) Alchemy andCatherine & Mary’s

Best Deli

Elwood’s Shack

(tie) Fino’s Deli & Fino’s East and Young Avenue Deli

Bogie’s Delicatessen

Best Plate Lunch

Soul Fish

(tie) Cupboard Restaurant and Patrick’s

(tie) Arcade Restaurant and Little Tea Shoppe

Best Burger

Huey’s

Earnestine & Hazel’s

Top’s Bar-B-Q

Best Steak

Folk’s Folly

Ruth’s Chris

{tie} Capital Grille and Buckley’s Restaurant

Best Seafood

(tie) The Half Shell and Tsunami

Pearl’s Oyster House

Erling Jensen the Restaurant

Best Tacos

Babalu Tapas & Tacos

Las Delicias

Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana

Best Barbecue Sandwich

Central BBQ

Germantown Commissary

(tie) Corky’s, The Bar-B-Q Shop, and Payne’s Bar-B-Que

Best Barbecue Ribs

Central BBQ

Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

Corky’s

Best Fried Chicken

Gus’s Fried Chicken

Jack Pirtle’s

Uncle Lou’s

Best Brunch

Owen Brennan’s

(tie) The Beauty Shop and Majestic Grille

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Breakfast

Brother Juniper’s

Bryant’s Breakfast

Blue Plate Cafe

Best Coffeehouse(non-chain)

Café Eclectic

Muddy’s Coffee and Bake House

Otherlands Coffee Bar

Best Dessert Shop

Muddy’s Bake Shop

Frost Bake Shop

(tie) La Baguette and Cheesecake Corner

Best Frozen Treat

Jerry’s Sno Cones

Mempops

La Michoacana

Best Chain Restaurant

Houston’s

Amerigo

(tie) Texas de Brazil and Capital Grille

Best Kid-Friendly

Huey’s

Belly Acres

(tie) Mellow Mushroom and Railgarten Diner

Best People Watching

Peabody Lobby Bar

Loflin Yard

(tie) Flying Saucer and Lafayette’s Music Room

Best Late-Night Dining(after 10 p.m.)

Huey’s

Bardog Tavern

The Half Shell

Best Date Night

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

Restaurant Iris

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Best Outdoor Dining

Loflin Yard

Bhan Thai

(tie) The Second Line and Babalu Tapas & Tacos

Worth the Drive

City Grocery (Oxford, MS)

Como Steakhouse (Como, MS)

(tie) Bozo’s (Mason, TN), Big Bad Breakfast (Oxford, MS), and Wilson Café (Wilson, AR)

Best Place to ImpressOut-of-Towners

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Gus’s Fried Chicken

Folk’s Folly

Restaurant We Miss the Most

Jim’s Place East

Anderton’s

Justine’s

Ronnie Grisanti’s/Midtown and John Grisanti’s

Best New Restaurant (Opened since November 2016)

Southern Social

Railgarten Diner

Lucky Cat Ramen

Sushi Jimmi

City Silo Table & Pantry

Mama Gaia

Next Door American Eatery

Brooks Pharm2Fork

148 North

Blue Honey Bistro

Best Restaurant

Folk’s Folly

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

Restaurant Iris

Best Happy Hour

Peabody Lobby Bar

Brookhaven Pub

(tie) Celtic, Crossing Young Avenue Deli, Bardog Tavern and Flying Saucer

Best Place toWatch the Game

Brookhaven Pub

Bayou Bar & Grill

Fox and Hound

Best Craft Cocktails

Alchemy

Peabody Lobby Bar

Catherine & Mary’s

Best Dive Bar

Earnestine & Hazel’s

Alex’s TavernThe Cove

Best Wine List

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

Folk’s Folly

Capital Grille

Best Beer Selection

Flying Saucer

Young Avenue Deli

Boscos Squared

Best Local Brewery

Wiseacre

Ghost River

Memphis Made

Best Memphis Chefs

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman - Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen / Hog & Hominy /Porcellino’s / Catherine & Mary’s

Kelly English - Restaurant Iris / The Second Line

Ben Smith - Tsunami

Erling Jensen - Erling Jensen the Restaurant

Max Hussey - Folk’s Folly

Jose Gutierrez - River Oaks

Felicia Willett - Felicia Suzanne’s

Michael Patrick - Rizzo’s Diner

Patrick Reilly - Majestic Grille

Dave Krog - formerly of Interim