Top 10: Pickled Avocado Toast at Park + Cherry

For years I’ve wondered why avocado toast — the darling of California brunch — hasn’t had its moment in Memphis. Happily, Chef Kristi Bush is stepping up with a pickled version that subtly changes the flavor profile of the protein-packed fruit. “We peel them, slice them in half, and pickle them overnight,” Bush explains, detailing the brine’s ingredients: vinegar, sugar, water, lemon, garlic, rosemary, peppercorns, and crushed red peppers. Served in slices on brioche toast with cream cheese and micro greens, the pretty play of green hues is a simple statement with a big and memorable taste. Introduced last month, the toast exemplifies the new menu from CFY Catering at The Dixon Gallery and Gardens’ cafe: updated spins on lunchtime favorites.

4339 Park Ave. (901-761-5250)

