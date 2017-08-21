Top 10: Pau Hana at Tsunami

× Expand Justin Fox Burks

Chef Ben Smith cooked in Hawaii before opening Tsunami 19 years ago, and his love for the islands continues to influence his menu. His latest adaptation is Pau Hana, a Hawaiian term that means “done working” but translates more practically to let’s get a beer after work. At Tsunami, Pau Hana dishes — served Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. — change weekly. On a recent visit, we ordered $6 glasses of Kim Crawford rose along with two snacks: shrimp with chilled rice vermicelli in a refreshing coconut broth and Teriyaki Spam musubi, a marvelous bite of grilled Spam and sushi rice held together with nori. “Spam is the Hawaiian national dish, and I love it,” Smith says. Up next: tuna carpaccio and French fries seasoned with Furikake.

928 S. Cooper St. (901-274-2556)