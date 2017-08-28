Top 10: Pastrami Sandwich at Raven & Lily

× Expand Justin Fox Burks

Little wonder the pastrami at the heart of Raven & Lily’s spectacular sandwich is so good. Locally produced by Smok’d, the pastrami reflects owner Shayne Boling’s culinary credentials — he was a chef at La Tourelle and Erling Jensen — and his Mississippi roots. “I grew up surrounded by hickory trees,” Boling says. “My family has always smoked.” For his Memphis pastrami, Boling starts with brisket, cured for four or five days in a marinade with proprietary spices. Next, he rubs the brisket with peppercorns and coriander (also smoked) and a Creole seasoning blend before smoking over hickory nuts. “That crust of spices locks in the flavor,” Boling explains. “That’s the magic that makes the meat melt in your mouth.”

Contender: Chocolate Soufflé with Vanilla Anglaise

7700 Highway 64, Oakland, Tennessee (901-235-7300)