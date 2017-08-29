Top 10: Filet Mignon at Como Steakhouse

This Mississippi masterpiece is ninth on our Top 10 Dishes for 2017.

Separating the experience of eating at Como Steakhouse from the taste of a hand-cut filet mignon wrapped with bacon is impossible, so don’t try. Instead, slip back to one of the restaurant’s two open pits and watch grill master Donnell Lewers work his magic. Ask how many steaks he has prepared over the last 15 years, and he’ll likely laugh and say, “Millions. It’s gotta be millions.” Ask for cooking tips, and he gets more specific: “A steak needs the flavor and the heat that comes from charcoal. And you can’t just walk away from it. You’ve got to pay attention.” And what about the temperature? Cook to medium rare. “I tell people all the time, if you want a well-done steak, then just cut your belt and eat that leather.”

Contender: Como Delight with Pecans, Pudding, and Whipped Cream

203 Main St., Como, Mississippi (662-526-9529)

Click Here to see the rest of our Top 10 Dishes for 2017!

