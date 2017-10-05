Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 6th-8th

Mempho Fest

× Expand Mempho Festival Music. Food. Nature.

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Fri.-Sat., Oct. 6-7

“When I was a kid, we didn't have any blues stations. I never heard Howlin' Wolf or Muddy Waters or any of those people until the Stones had come along, and I took it upon myself to find out who these people were that they were covering.”—Tom Petty

If you dig Memphis as the birthplace of blues, soul, and rock & roll this inaugural music festival is singing your song. Celebrate music, food, and nature while exploring all the new amenities at Shelby Farms. If you really want to venture out for your music fix, the King Biscuit Blues Festival wraps up Saturday in Helena, Arkansas. With the recent passing of music great Tom Petty, we should all be reminded how fortunate we are in the Mid-South that the music is just a part of our lives. We don’t find it. It finds us. Music is our birthright.

26 Nights of Fright

× Expand Photo by by Michael Wurm Jr for Shari's Berries, www.berries.com 26 Nights of Frights Zebra Lounge will tempt you with spontaneous hauntings, creepy cocktail lists, discounts for costumed bodies, and themed parties each week.

The Zebra Lounge, 2114 Trimble

Starts Oct. 6. Oct. 6-31

Halloween is not just for kids. For the next 26 days Zebra Lounge will have adults frightfully amused. Dress in your Halloween finest and enjoy adult holiday fun. For those of you with little poltergeists, think corn mazes, hay rides, and pumpkin patches. A few options include Agricenter’s Mid-South Maze, Mound City Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, Second Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch, Priddy Farms Pumpkin Patch, and Jones Orchard Corn Maze. While you are at it, celebrate the cycle of life and honor ancestors during Dia de los Muertos: Parade & Festival. The parade begins in Overton Square. Follow your ancestors to Brooks Museum for face painting, art-making, music, dance, theatrical performances, and Frida Kahlo costume contest. Celebrating your tradition or learning about a new one can start at Overton Square this weekend. From there, venture out further and get on gourd for a-maze-ing holiday fun.

11th Annual SPAYtacular Gala

× Expand Photo by Cathy Simmons SPAYtacular Gala at ANF Architects Spay Memphis hit a homerun with Stella by controlling pet "pupulation" in Memphis and Shelby County.

ANF Architects, 1500 Union

Sat., Oct. 7, 6-10 p.m.

There is nothing quite so scary as an overpopulation of man’s best friend—dog, cat, bunny, or pig. The ASPCA also promotes spay and neuter for the health of your pet. Female pets will live a longer, healthier life by preventing uterine infections and breast tumors, which are malignant or cancerous in about 50 percent of dogs and 90 percent of cats. Neutering a male pet prevents testicular cancer and some prostate problems. Help Spay Memphis continue creating a better life for all of us by protecting our furry friends. Enjoy food from some of Memphis' best restaurants, wine and beer open bar, live music, and a silent auction while helping our friends at Spay Memphis continue this important work protecting our precious companions.

Crosstown Culinary Crawl

× Expand Crosstown Culinary Crawl Join Crosstown Memphis CDC and City Tasting Tours for a "meet and eat" at Crosstown area restaurants.

Crosstown Concourse (formerly Sears Crosstown), N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Sat., Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m.

I don’t think it’s a secret that food is one of my favorite pastimes. I have an ongoing love affair with food. Especially good food. I’ve seen your Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram posts and apparently you do too. Whether you’ve been to Crosstown Concourse before or need a reason to visit, this culinary tour is for you. Join Cristina McCarter of City Tasting Tours for samplings from area restaurants Phuong Long, Midtown Crossing Grill, and Mardi Gras. End this culinary crawl at Crosstown Concourse with a building tour and food/drink specials. Sounds pretty tasty indeed.

Opening reception for "Desert to Delta: Saudi Contemporary Art in Memphis”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Art Museum of the University of Memphis (AMUM) Desert to Delta AMUM gallery at University of Memphis hosts 20 artists and video artist collective from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Art Museum at the University of Memphis (AMUM), 142 Communication & Fine Arts Building

Sun., Oct. 8, 3-6 p.m.

As our world grows smaller, it is more important than ever that we explore and understand other cultures. So that I want to alert you early to this exhibition by 20 artists and a video artist collective from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The opening is Sunday at the Art Museum of University of Memphis, but Wednesday at Brooks Museum there will be a panel discussion with contemporary artists Ghada Da and Basmah Felemban to discuss their work and participation in Tennessee’s first large-scale contemporary art exhibition from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Venture out from Delta to Desert for “Desert to Delta.”

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.