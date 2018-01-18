Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 19th-21st

Giordano Jazz Dance Chicago

× Expand Photo courtesy of Buckman Arts Center Giordan Jazz

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School, 60 N. Perkins Ext.

Fri., Jan. 19, 8-10 p.m.

Giordano Dance Chicago began in 1963 as Dance Incorporated Chicago and became the Giordano Dance Company in 1966 when many of its live performances were broadcast by Chicago’s Public Television Station, WTTW. For over 50 years, GDC has brought the excitement of American jazz dancing to audiences throughout the United States and in countries around the world. The audience will be taken through a range of emotions, musical genres, and dance styles as it presents a program from its critically acclaimed repertoire, boasting its 160th world premiere.

Wine Down: The Cheese Edition

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Sean Freese Wine Down: The Cheese Edition

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Fri., Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m.

This might sound a little cheesy, but don't you deserve it?

Artist Talk for “Dimension"

× Expand Dimensions" by Jared Small Hear Memphis artist talk about his work and inspiration.

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Sat., Jan. 20, 11 a.m.

The term ‘cabin fever’ seems to have been coined in the early 20th century. Most likely, U.S. settlers used it to describe months of isolation during severe winters. I’m sure it took so long to coin the phrase since they couldn’t get out of the house until the early 20th century to coin anything. We’ve only had a few days of confinement with our copious—up to two inches this past week—amounts of wintry mix and snow. I’m grateful for officers in our Memphis Police Department who swiftly and efficiently dealt with Memphis driver mishaps and those great folks who salted the roads. You all are at the top of my Christmas list for next year. That being said, I have cabin fever, like most of us here in Memphis who missed a great portion of the MLK holiday weekend. Artist Jarred Small is giving an artist talk on Saturday. His depiction of homesteads on panel and velum showing fine details in the main subject with a fading background to produce a dreamlike state might be just what the doctor ordered as a cure for cabin fever.

Fences

× Expand Steve Roberts Fences at Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Starts Jan. 19. Sundays, 2 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 4

Set in the 1950s, the evolving African-American experience is explored as a former star of the Negro baseball league is excluded from the major leagues during his prime. Now working as a garbage man, bitterness takes its toll on his relationships as his son wants his own chance to play in the major leagues.

Memphis Empty Bowls Project

× Expand Empty Bowls Project

Crosstown Concourse (formerly Sears Crosstown), N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Sun., Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m.

Local artisans donate handcrafted and hand-painted bowls. Guests enjoy soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Select a bowl to take home. Enjoy art market and live music.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.