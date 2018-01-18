Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 19th-21st

Photo courtesy of Buckman Arts Center
Giordan Jazz
Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School, 60 N. Perkins Ext.
Fri., Jan. 19, 8-10 p.m.
Giordano Dance Chicago began in 1963 as Dance Incorporated Chicago and became the Giordano Dance Company in 1966 when many of its live performances were broadcast by Chicago’s Public Television Station, WTTW. For over 50 years, GDC has brought the excitement of American jazz dancing to audiences throughout the United States and in countries around the world. The audience will be taken through a range of emotions, musical genres, and dance styles as it presents a program from its critically acclaimed repertoire, boasting its 160th world premiere.
Wine Down: The Cheese Edition
The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park
Fri., Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m.
This might sound a little cheesy, but don't you deserve it?
Hear Memphis artist talk about his work and inspiration.
David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman
Sat., Jan. 20, 11 a.m.
The term ‘cabin fever’ seems to have been coined in the early 20th century. Most likely, U.S. settlers used it to describe months of isolation during severe winters. I’m sure it took so long to coin the phrase since they couldn’t get out of the house until the early 20th century to coin anything. We’ve only had a few days of confinement with our copious—up to two inches this past week—amounts of wintry mix and snow. I’m grateful for officers in our Memphis Police Department who swiftly and efficiently dealt with Memphis driver mishaps and those great folks who salted the roads. You all are at the top of my Christmas list for next year. That being said, I have cabin fever, like most of us here in Memphis who missed a great portion of the MLK holiday weekend. Artist Jarred Small is giving an artist talk on Saturday. His depiction of homesteads on panel and velum showing fine details in the main subject with a fading background to produce a dreamlike state might be just what the doctor ordered as a cure for cabin fever.
Fences at Theatre Memphis
Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.
Starts Jan. 19. Sundays, 2 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 4
Set in the 1950s, the evolving African-American experience is explored as a former star of the Negro baseball league is excluded from the major leagues during his prime. Now working as a garbage man, bitterness takes its toll on his relationships as his son wants his own chance to play in the major leagues.
Empty Bowls Project
Crosstown Concourse (formerly Sears Crosstown), N. Cleveland at North Parkway
Sun., Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m.
Local artisans donate handcrafted and hand-painted bowls. Guests enjoy soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Select a bowl to take home. Enjoy art market and live music.
