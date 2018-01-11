Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 12th-14th

2018 MLK Days of Service

× Expand "Art in Action" Special Civil Rights Museum exhibit encourages action. MLk Days of Service gives a platform.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

Starts Jan. 11. Thu., Jan. 11, 4 p.m. and Jan. 12-14

Join Volunteer Memphis, service partners, and sponsors to learn how you can make a better community. Get in gear with the special exhibit, "Art in Action," at the National Civil Rights Museum where you can also enjoy events leading to Monday's King Day holiday.

Artist reception for "Mountain Top Dreams”

× Expand "Mountain Top Dreams"

Mint Cream Studios, 525 N. Main

Fri., Jan. 12, 6-9 p.m., Sat., Jan. 13, 4-8 p.m., Sun., Jan. 14, 12-5 p.m. and Mon., Jan. 15, 6-9 p.m.

As you peruse our calendar for King Day events this weekend, I would just like to highlight a weekend event coordinated by a bright, bold, and beautifully talented friend. I became friends with Amy Dobbins when I flubbed up the address for a pop-up shop she coordinated several years ago. From that mistake I took notice of her work and tried to make amends by highlighting her quirky, fun events—usually a vintage expo. Recently I found out her studio is just blocks away from my home. I loved her more. You will too. Enjoy an exhibition of mixed media, paintings, and prints from MLK era and Civil Rights Movement. Monday night includes the movie, Selma: I'm Not Your Negro.

Sunset Baby

× Expand Sunset Baby:Dominique Morisseau Playwright Dominique Morisseau tells the tale of fathers and daughters with wit, wisdom, and the politics of freedom.

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Starts Jan. 12. Jan. 12-Feb. 11

Multi-talented Dominique Morisseau's witty play about fathers and daughters opens 2018 for Hattiloo Theatre.

Memphis Boat Expo

× Expand Memphis Boat Expo Find your next ride at the Boat Expo held all weekend at Memphis Cook Convention Center.

Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main

Fri., Jan. 12, 12-6 p.m., Sat., Jan. 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 14, 12-5 p.m.

Warm the forecast for frigid temperatures this weekend with dreams of summer. Shop boats and other recreational vehicles, enjoy Corky's Bar-B-Que, live entertainment, and more.

Still We Rise Act II

× Expand Still We Rise Act II Featuring three Memphis artists will thrill you with music and dance celebrating MLK50.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School (map)

60 N. Perkins Ext.

Sun., Jan. 14, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.

We love Memphis artists. Enjoy a show of music and dance featuring three of them. Morgan Beckford, Jonathan Blanchard, and William Roberson celebrate with you for 50 years of Martin Luther King Day.

