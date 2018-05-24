Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 25th-27th

Opening receptions for Pinkney Herbert Exhibitions

Opening reception for "Full Tilt”

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Fri., May 25, 6-8 p.m.

and

Opening reception for "Distilled: The Narrative Transformed”

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Sat., May 26, 6-9 p.m.

It’s funny what associations are made with people. Sometimes it’s the smallest thing said or done that comes to mind about a person.

“People may not remember exactly what you did, or what you said, but they will always remember how you made them feel.” —Maya Angelou

Though Pinkney Herbert is a name known around the world, he received his BA from Rhodes College and his MFA from the University of Memphis and maintains a residence in Memphis. We call him our own. In 2003 when a blaze leveled property he owned in Downtown Memphis, a hole was left where a building once stood. A short time later, a small piece of art appeared on the side of the building that had been a shared a wall. I remember it to be metal art in the shape of a flower, though my memory could be skewed. It reminded me of the book A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. Something beautiful struggling to survive amid the ashes. A persistent ability to grow and flourish. That’s what I think when I hear the name Pinkney Herbert. And it makes me feel strong. None of this is to take away from his accomplishments and accolades for his experimental abstract works. In fact the Crosstown exhibition, "Distilled: The Narrative Transformed,” highlights a 30-year survey of Herbert’s works. “Full Tilt” will be showing at David Lusk Galley and highlights Herbert’s interest in the energy of a city since splitting his time between Memphis and New York. He is also the founding director of Marshall Arts, an alternative gallery, performance, and studio space he established in Memphis in 1992.

I don’t think a persistent ability to grow is a bad thing to associate with Herbert. In fact, it’s pretty appropriate.

Also appropriate are some other Memphis favorites hosting artist receptions this weekend. Opening reception & gallery talk for "Tributaries: Venetia Dale- Next After the First In Order, Place and Time” on Sunday at the Metal museum is an exhibition of installations that refocus attention on overlooked support objects secondary to the items they hold up, contain, or aid. Appreciated as individual creations when removed from context and made in pewter. And Opening reception for "Memphis Landmarks” on Friday at Edge Arts features landmark works by John Sadowski.

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Thu., May 24, 4-7 p.m., Fri., May 25, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sat., May 26, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Who loves a great a book find while supporting a great Memphis amenity? Friends of the Library know you do. They are having their Spring Book Sale featuring hardback and paperback books, CDs, DVDs, VHSs, records, sheet music, and more. All the books are $2 or less and benefits Library programs not covered in the City budget. Become a member to enjoy Thursday’s Member Preview Party.

Memphis in May: 901Fest

Tom Lee Park, off Riverside Dr.

Sat., May 26, 3 p.m.

You probably enjoyed some great music, yummy barbecue, and Czech related activities this month. Let’s give a big send off to Memphis In May at 901Fest featuring air show, fireworks, knockerball, creative arts, and more celebrating the 901.

Also on your 901 radar should be the 13th Annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival at Rhodes college on Friday and Saturday. This festival is the ultimate family-friendly arts experience held on Memorial Day Weekend featuring over a dozen different performances, workshops, street performances, and arts activities.

inclusIVitY: The Ivy Bottini Story

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emerald Theatre Company inclusIVitY: The Ivy Bottini Story Tribute performance at TheatreWorks

TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe

Starts May 25. Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through June 3

A tribute to Ivy Bottini, this play is written in rhyme as a series of poems and songs. Who is Ivy Bottini and why is she important? You can read more about this by our expert. But also, I received an excited text back in April from my sweet sister in law who has a friend, Allison Permenter Swanson, in this performance. Bottini helped found the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) and is an activist supporting not only women’s rights, but LGBTQ rights. I don’t think I can be in the sisterhood and not support my sisters.

Speaking of sisters, Ballet On Wheels will have performances of Annie: The Dance-sical this weekend at The Halloran Centre. It’s a new spin on the hit Broadway classic and movie.

The Memphis Area Daylily Society Annual Daylily Sale

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sun., May 27, 1-4 p.m.

Ralph Waldo Emerson reminds us earth laughs in flowers. Here's your oportunity to get some chuckles.

