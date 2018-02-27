Dr. James Eason Makes Memphis a Transplant Destination

Molly had two kidneys when I first met her, in 2009, and no plans to lose either. When we reconnected the following year, she had half as many kidneys — and, it seemed to me, twice as much of some intangible substance, something light, open, grounded.

She’d heard that our mutual friend Alex was in trouble — suffering from polycystic kidney disease, the same disease that had taken his father when Alex was just a baby in Mexico. Though they didn’t know each other well, when she heard of Alex’s condition, Molly had felt something stir within her — perhaps something behind the peritoneum, which lines the abdomen.

That stirring prompted her to express willingness, then to be tested as a possible match, and then, at Methodist University Hospital, to have one of her kidneys removed and transplanted into Alex’s body. Nowadays Alex — who likes to joke that one of his kidneys is Jewish — is on his way to Mexico, where he was born and where he has chosen to retire.

I texted Molly recently to ask why she did it. She and Alex aren’t related, nor are they a couple. Though they’re like family now — Alex and his Jewish kidney often sit at Molly’s family table on holidays — the two didn’t know each other very well, before Alex became part-Molly.

So... why? Simple. “I can leave this earth knowing — without a doubt — that I did something palpably life-altering for another human being,” Molly typed back.

On a recent snowy afternoon in his University of Tennessee Health Science Center office, on the seventh floor of the Madison Professional Building, Dr. James Eason leans forward in his chair. His tone grows emphatic when answering a question about the need for organ donors.

“Everybody should be a donor,” he says. “You can’t take it with you. Whether as a live donor or a deceased donor — and anyone can be a deceased donor, so long as they make that decision and notify their loved ones. We don’t have enough of either live donors or deceased donors.”

Eason is director of the Transplant Institute at Methodist University Hospital. He is also professor of surgery and division chief – transplantation at UT Health Science Center, where he and his team perform liver, kidney, and pancreas transplants. Among Memphis’ most widely known physicians (he was Apple founder Steve Jobs’ liver-transplant surgeon in 2009), Eason has helped make the city a destination for those in need of kidney and liver transplants.

“Every year,” Eason explains, “10 percent of patients on the waiting list die before they have a chance to get an organ. There’s a mismatch between the number of patients in need and how many organs are available.”

More than 600,000 patients currently receive kidney dialysis in the U.S. and 100,000 of those are on the waiting list to receive a transplanted organ. And each year, 16,000 transplants are performed. One needs no specialized training to diagnose the problem with those numbers.

For quite literally as long as she can remember, Eason has been interested in medicine. It’s the family business. His brothers, his father, even a great-grandfather all went to UT for medical school.

Though he was born in Memphis and the family relocated soon after to McNairy County, Eason grew up in Jackson. His mother moved there to be nearer her family after her husband — Eason’s father — died in an auto accident.

Eason was just one year old when he lost his father, a general practitioner who was one of only two doctors in McNairy County. “Even though I never really knew him, we had that image in our minds that somehow [medicine] was our destiny.”

He attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, then received the Air Force Health Professionals scholarship for medical school. When Eason was a teenager, his mother remarried; his stepfather was a former Air Force pilot, which “steered me in that direction.”

After five years’ general surgery training at Wilford Hall in San Antonio, on Lackland Air Force Base, Eason continued on to Harvard and Massachusetts General for transplant training. The rapidly advancing field of transplantation had begun to compel Eason while he was in the Air Force, studying under a kidney-transplant surgeon, Greg Jaffers, whom Eason believed to be “the best surgeon I worked with.”

And, temperamentally drawn to challenges, the complexities of transplant work appealed to him – both the technical expertise of the operations and the science of the process as a whole. He was fascinated by immunology, deciphering the causes of rejection – and by the overall complexity of managing transplant patients’ care.

Much as he was attracted by intricate surgeries, Eason had overlooked the fine print of his own scholarship program. So after transplant training in Boston, back to Wilford Hall he went – “I owed time,” he smiles. But in this instance, not reading the fine print worked out. At Mass General, he had become an expert in liver transplants.

“The Air Force had been doing kidney transplants for a couple of decades before I was there,” he recalls, “but they had just started on livers. So the plan was for me to learn livers and come back and develop a DOD [Department of Defense] liver program — which is what I did.”

In 1998, having repaid his debt of time to the Air Force, Eason relocated again — this time to New Orleans, where he successfully launched a liver-transplant program at the Ochsner Clinic. Then, in 2006, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, he relocated again, this time to Memphis.

The titles beneath Eason’sname on his business card read, “Medical Director, Transplant Institute | Professor | Chief of Transplant.” He also serves on the board of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “I wear a lot of different hats,” he says, but “I prefer to be in the operating room.”

The technical challenges and complexities that appealed to him in the first place keep him motivated today. But not simply for the satisfaction of puzzle-solving. In the regular course of his workdays, Eason watches patients be reborn.

“Seeing a patient who really has no option other than transplant or death,” he says, “and being able to give them the opportunity to live again” — that’s what he loves, what motivates him.

All of the patients he sees with liver and kidney disease have fatal illnesses. Whether it’s end-stage renal disease or end-stage liver disease, a patient is not in line for a transplant unless she won’t survive without the new organ.

Kidney patients can remain on dialysis for some time, but, Eason points out, there’s a high mortality rate for patients on dialysis. Dialysis patients’ five-year survival rate is around 36 percent, compared with an 86 percent five-year survival rate for transplant patients.

Eason’s team is developing new and better protocols for liver patients, too. As obesity rates increase, they see more patients with liver failure caused by fatty liver disease. Hepatologists here are working to treat fatty liver disease, but also to perform transplants on patients with the disease — and to prevent it from recurring after the transplant. And, Eason says, “We’re considered a center of excellence for patients with certain types of liver cancer in need of transplantation.”

“Our bodies are all interconnected,” Eason explains, “so once one organ system fails, it causes other organ systems to begin failing. Some of our patients are already on life support before they ever go into the operating room to get a transplant.

“Three months later, I see them at clinic, and I can’t even recognize them, because they look so healthy again.”

The transplant program Easondirects has been a leader in the field for the past decade. It is consistently in the top 10- to 20-largest liver transplant programs in the U.S. It is also one of only about two dozen programs performing live-donor liver transplants, in which one person donates a portion of his liver to someone else.

Eason and his team stay involved with patients throughout the process. In addition to the 14 physicians — nephrologists, hepatologists, and surgeons — patients also interact with social workers, pharmacists, nurses, dieticians.

“No one should leave this area who needs transplantation,” Eason says with confidence. “And people in need of transplantation have made this a destination center.” Indeed, Eason and colleague Dr. Satheesh Nair visit Puerto Rico to consult, at no charge, with patients in need of transplantation; those patients then travel to Memphis for their surgeries.

A key factor in the success — or failure — of a transplant is the ischemic time: that is, the time that elapses from the moment the kidney or liver comes out of one patient and the moment it goes into another, blood supply restored. “We do very quick operations — much quicker than most centers — so we’re able to use livers that others don’t think they can.”

And higher-volume transplant centers tend to produce better outcomes. “Like anything else,” Eason says, “you get used to something that you do frequently. Liver transplants started becoming successful in the mid-1980s. In fact, UT Health Science Center was the third program to have a transplant program.”

In the early days of transplantation, technical proficiency, experience, equipment — none of it was as sophisticated as today. Eason remembers his first liver-transplant case, in the early 1990s. The surgery took 12 hours, requiring large quantities of blood transfusions. In those days, patients stayed sick for a long time after the transplant.

Now, thanks to increased technical proficiency (better instruments and methods to induce coagulation and limit bleeding) — and what Eason describes as generally “learning how to stay out of trouble along the way” — transplants take two-and-a-half to three hours, often requiring no blood transfusions at all.

Not every Alex has a Molly — a willing donor who appears when needed most. End-stage liver and kidney patients typically land on a waiting list. The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a government contractor, regulates transplant programs and organ allocations.

Patients who need new livers are prioritized based on their individually calculated MELD score. MELD, short for Model of End-Stage Liver Disease, determines, essentially, how sick a patient is — how urgent their need. MELD scores are dynamic, changing when patients sicken or improve, but remaining the same no matter where in the country a patient goes.

“There’s been some concern about people being able to go somewhere and get on the list,” Eason notes, “but whoever gets the liver is whoever has the higher score on the list.”

Kidneys are a little different: Whereas the MELD score doesn’t factor in considerations like age, kidney patients are put on the list based on a range of factors, including their time on dialysis. And younger patients are given “some priority,” Eason says, in the kidney system.

And in both the kidney and liver systems, pediatric patients are a priority — pediatric organs are transplanted into pediatric patients, whenever possible. Le Bonheur is the only pediatric liver transplant in the Mid-South; pediatric kidney transplants are also performed. Some patients are born with liver or kidney disease; others suffer effects caused by viruses or other illnesses.

Eason’s team has performed transplants on patients as young as one year old, and pediatric transplant work is an area “that we’re really trying to expand. Some in the outside medical community don’t realize that children may be eligible for transplant. We’re trying to spread the word: send us these children with kidney and liver disease.”

What’s next? UTHSC and Methodist recently received an anonymous $40 million endowment. Half of the money is being put into a new Transplant Institute, currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in early 2019. Eason displays artists’ renderings of the space, which he worked with architects to develop. It will include a “360-degree modular system” — a floor plan that will allow doctors and nurses to maintain continuous visibility of all their patients.

The other half of the endowment will go towards the new transplant research institute; a director to lead that institute has been hired and soon will join the 14 doctors (“from the most prestigious institutions around the world,” per Eason) already in place.

The team will conduct translational research, primarily: identifying problems on the clinical side for study on the research bench, then implementing clinical solutions. A genomics expert will help guide the research. And there are also plans in the works for further technical advancement in preserving and improving the quality of organs, such as through pulsatile profusion machines that repair organs at the cellular level prior to transplant.

“We really are proud of what we’ve been able to do here, in this community,” says Eason, whose wife, Laura, and two young adult daughters, Sydney and Claire, help him stay rooted in Memphis. “We look at the Mid-South as our main patient population. It’s important to us that we are able to serve them — the people we live among.”