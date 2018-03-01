Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 2nd-4th

Vintage901Fest

Vintage901Fest Three day spring festival celebrating wine, food, and music benefiting Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

Fri., March 2, 6–9 p.m., Grand Tasting, Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Avenue

Sat., March 3, 6-9 p.m., Perfect Pairings Dinner, Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Sun., March 4, noon-2 p.m., Sparkling Brunch, Shelby Farms FedEx Center, 415 Great View Drive East

Vintage901Fest was created as an intentional space to gather, celebrate, and reflect together as a community featuring the best in artisanal wines, an array of local flavors with a nod to global sensibilities, and music that blends the classic and the eclectic. President Jimmy Carter designated March 2-8, 1980 as National Women’s History Week. How fortuitous for our community that this gathering benefits the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. Enjoy this three day spring festival featuring Grand Tasting, Perfect Pairings Dinner, and Sparkling Brunch celebrating wine, food, and music.

Agape HeartLight

Agape Heart Light, Hope Presbyterian Church Explore justice, mercy, and healing by discussing where Memphis has been, where we are, and where we need to go from here featuring authors Bryan Stevenson and Brian Fikkert.

Hope Presbyterian Church, 8500 Walnut Grove

Fri., March 2, 7-10 p.m.

Agape is a Greco-Christian term referring to love, the highest form of love. Agape is unconditional love, brotherly love, and charity. We could use a little more of this in our city—in any city. A local faith-based nonprofit, Agape, will host the annual HeartLight conference this weekend exploring justice, mercy, and healing. Shining a light on where Memphis has been, where we are, and where we need to go from here, authors Bryan Stevenson and Dr. Brian Fikkert will speak. Stevenson is a lawyer, social justice activist, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, challenging bias against the poor and minorities in the criminal justice system, especially children. Fikkert, professor of economics and community development and the founder and president of the Chalmers Center for Economic Development at Covenant College, will speak on the economics of poverty, helping without hurting.

Memphis City Beautiful: Plant the Parkways

Plant the Parkways with Memphis City Beautiful

Jesse Turner Park, 1310 S Bellevue

March 2-3, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Environment affects culture. Culture is a word used to describe all the ways of life that characterizes a particular group of people. People in Memphis are beautiful. There is a really nifty way to show it—plant the parkways with Memphis City Beautiful. The goal of this project is to engage neighbors and plant hundreds of trees along North, South, and East Parkway, focusing on the 8.5 miles of parkway medians. This 7-stage planting project will begin this weekend and continue through May. Volunteer to alter your environment reflecting the culture of Memphis. A Mother Nature approved sunny skies forecast will help with the efforts. Be beautiful this weekend.

Candidate Meet and Greet

Candidate Meet and Greet Meet the candidates for May election. Early voting starts April 11.

University of Memphis, University Center

Sat., March 3, 1-4 p.m.

“Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'” ― Isaac Asimov

Vote with knowledge during the upcoming election. This is your opportunity to hear from the candidates running for Memphis Mayor and a Shelby County Commission seat, among others. While the election is May 1st, early voting begins on April 11th.

Bernstein at 100

Berstein at 100, Memphis Symphony Orchestra Jamie Bernstein, Leonard's eldest daughter, narrates for 100th birthday celebration.

Sat., March 3, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Sun., March 4, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

When I was in grade school, we had an art class. The teacher tasked us with crayon coloring a picture of Moses holding the ten commandments as he came down from the mountain to the spectacle of his people worshipping a golden image. I waited patiently for the “flesh” colored crayon to become available. Becoming impatient, I colored the face of Moses using an orange crayon. Immediately I was horrified. I tried to hide my picture from the teacher but when she came around, she exclaimed, “Oh how wonderful, the orange shows his anger!” It was the first time I can recall seeing things in a different light. It reinforced the value of art for me. I know our readers value art too. Please enjoy the many wonderful artist receptions this weekend. But I want to highlight the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s celebration of composer Leonard Bernstein. Among the many awards Bernstein earned throughout his life one allowed him to make one of his philanthropic dreams a reality. The Academy for the Love of Learning endeavored to teach teachers how to better integrate music, dance, and theater into the school system which was "not working.” Besides the obvious attempts to get music and kids together, an overriding goal of teaching teachers to discover their own love of learning prevailed. The academy opened after his death, but the concept lives on in our educators and the interactions with our children. On that note, introduce a combination of these arts to your little one through Cashore Marionettes, a combination of virtuoso manipulation, humor, pathos, and poetic insight as characters of depth, integrity, and humanity are portrayed in their everyday life, set to music. Treat your young ones to Imagine That! at Ballet Memphis, IRL at Buckman Arts Center, or TAO: Drum Heart at Germantown Performing Arts. Open minds to the love of learning through the arts. Happy birthday, Mr. Bernstein.

