Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 5th-7th

Fri.-Mon., Jan. 5-8

We are in a new year—Happy New Year! For some of you 2017 was a pretty good year, for others, not so much. I thought we’d focus on some history to get this new year off to a good start for everyone. And what better way to start 2018 than with a birthday party for a Memphis rock n’ roll legend, Elvis Aaron Presley. Enjoy special tours, auction, birthday brunch, cake, and more including an Elvis in Vegas concert by Memphis Symphony Orchestra at Cannon Center for the Performing Arts. For a full schedule of birthday events, visit Graceland’s website. Thank ya’. Thank ya’ very much.

Opening reception for “beginnings"

Artist Group of Memphis at Buckman Begin the new year with "beginnings" by artists from The Artists Group of Memphis.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School, 60 N. Perkins Ext.

Fri., Jan. 5, 5-7 p.m.

Formed in 2004 by Joy Routt, The Artists Group of Memphis (AGM) is 14 years old in 2018. The individual local artists who created this network to showcase and cultivate their talents have a much longer history. In 2010, 15 full time in-house artists participated in shows and events throughout the year for an array of local organizations. The AGM serves as a great tool for business owners and charity organizations for their events and store openings adding unique local flavor to any event. And now they are having a group show at Levy Gallery in Buckman Arts Center. Give them a show of support this Friday. But wait there is more. In fact many local artists with a long history of photography, painting, and other media are starting the year off with their extraordinary work. See if you can make all the receptions this weekend and make 2018 an art adventure. Check our calendar to find receptions for Lesley Young, Bobby Spillman, Jared Small, Katie Maish, and others.

Nollaig na mBan: Woman's Little Christmas

Photo courtesy of Brass Door. Woman's Little Christmas Celebrate the last of the 12 days of Christmas the Irish way.

Brass Door Irish Pub, 152 Madison

Sat., Jan. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Y’all do know it’s bad luck to take down your Christmas tree before the last day of the Twelve Days of Christmas? When you do take it down, remember to take advantage of Tree Recycling at The Yard. Five dollars for every tree will be donated to Memphis Botanic Garden when mentioned at time of tree drop-off. Then get your Irish roots to a celebration of the last of the Twelve Days of Christmas, when the men take charge of kids and the women head to the pub. Sip, stretch, do yoga, and enjoy an appetizer buffet. RSVP by phone to kick your heels up at Brass Door Irish Pub.

Giant Rats of Sumatra/Sherlock Holmes Birthday

Photo by Flickr User dynamosquito Happy Birthday Detective Holmes Giant Rats of Sumatra celebrate Sherlock Holmes at The Racquet Club of Memphis.

Racquet Club of Memphis, 5111 Sanderlin

Sat., Jan. 6, 6 p.m.

I’ll be honest with you. I could find very little about this event. I don’t know what you’re in for if you attend. But this is a year of adventure. Right? Right! Apparently the Giant Rats of Sumatra are a group of Sherlock Holmes fans. Sir Arthur Ignatius Conan Doyle, the writer of Sherlock Holmes detective fiction, apparently gave his fictional character a birthday. And this is Holmes party in Memphis. My understanding from an informative article by Chris Davis is that you can join the fan club, have dinner, check out Holmes memorabilia, play trivia games, and enjoy a concert by violinist Alice Hasen. Classic movies will be screened, and Dr. Karen Golightly will speak on the topic of "Victorian Crime and Horror.” Sounds like another birthday party worth attending this weekend if you don’t mind hanging out with some Giant Rats.

Young Marx

Young Marx, National Live Theatre at Paradiso

Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 S. Mendenhall

Sun., Jan. 7, 1 p.m. and Tue., Jan. 9, 7 p.m.

National Live Theatre records live theatre and brings them to your local theaters. I know you folks love history because it took me three or four tries to find a seat for Hollywood’s Darkest Hour film about Winston Churchill. And might I say, well worth the wait. Finish out this first week of 2018 with a comedy written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman broadcast live from The Bridge Theatre, London. It’s 1850, and Europe’s most feared terrorist is hiding in Dean Street, Soho. The thirty-two-year-old revolutionary is a frothing combination of intellectual brilliance, invective, satiric wit, and child-like emotional illiteracy. But there’s still no one in the capital who can show you a better night than Karl Heinrich Marx.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.