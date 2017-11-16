Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 17th-19th

The Holidays land in Memphis during weekend events.

by

Nut Remix

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Fri., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Sat., Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 19, 2:30 p.m.

Creative reinvention of ballet classic The Nutcracker featuring classical ballet to hip-hop, flamenco to traditional African dance, and more.

67th Annual Holiday Bazaar & Fundraiser

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Fri., Nov. 17, 6-10 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Juried holiday fundraiser since 1949 featuring artwork, from paintings and sculpture to jewelry and prints. One-stop holiday shop. Friday, opening night, is a ticketed event and Saturday is free.

Santa Lands at the Pink Palace

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Sat., Nov. 18, 9 a.m.

Santa lands by helicopter to kick off the Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees. Holiday films also start in the CTI Giant Theatre and special holiday shows in Sharpe Planetarium.

Playhouse on the Square’s 48th Birthday Celebration

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Sat., Nov. 18, 6-9 p.m.

Featuring memorabilia from past productions, entertainment provided by members of Associate Company, and food and drinks. What's a birthday without gifts? Gifts can be purchased from amazon.com. This is also opening weekend for the timeless classic, Peter Pan.

The Shakespeare Brunch: The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Memphis Hunt & Polo Club, 650 S. Shady Grove

Sun., Nov. 19, 12-3 p.m.

TSC’s long-time players perform staged reading preceded by buffet with cash bar. Charlie the dog plays the pet of famously funny caretaker, Launce. Rescued by TSC’s Cara McHugh Geissler,  Charlie will do anything you ask him to do.  Anything.  As long as you're Cara McHugh Geissler.  If you're not, forget about it.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.  Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag.  I hope you have a great weekend.

