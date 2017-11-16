Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 17th-19th

Nut Remix

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Ballet Ensemble New Ballet Ensemble presents Nut Remix

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Fri., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Sat., Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 19, 2:30 p.m.

Creative reinvention of ballet classic The Nutcracker featuring classical ballet to hip-hop, flamenco to traditional African dance, and more.

67th Annual Holiday Bazaar & Fundraiser

× Expand MCA Holiday Bazaar

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Fri., Nov. 17, 6-10 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Juried holiday fundraiser since 1949 featuring artwork, from paintings and sculpture to jewelry and prints. One-stop holiday shop. Friday, opening night, is a ticketed event and Saturday is free.

Santa Lands at the Pink Palace

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pink Palace Family of Museums Santa Lands at Pink Palace Museum Santa lands on the lawn of Pink Palace to open Festival of Trees and usher in other Museum holiday happenings.

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Sat., Nov. 18, 9 a.m.

Santa lands by helicopter to kick off the Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees. Holiday films also start in the CTI Giant Theatre and special holiday shows in Sharpe Planetarium.

Playhouse on the Square’s 48th Birthday Celebration

× Expand Photo couresy of Playhouse On the Square POTS Birthday Celebration Playhouse on the Square the Square turns 48 as Peter Pan opens this weekend.

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Sat., Nov. 18, 6-9 p.m.

Featuring memorabilia from past productions, entertainment provided by members of Associate Company, and food and drinks. What's a birthday without gifts? Gifts can be purchased from amazon.com. This is also opening weekend for the timeless classic, Peter Pan.

The Shakespeare Brunch: The Two Gentlemen of Verona

× Expand Shakespeare Brunch Charlie the dog stars as Crab in staged reading.

Memphis Hunt & Polo Club, 650 S. Shady Grove

Sun., Nov. 19, 12-3 p.m.

TSC’s long-time players perform staged reading preceded by buffet with cash bar. Charlie the dog plays the pet of famously funny caretaker, Launce. Rescued by TSC’s Cara McHugh Geissler, Charlie will do anything you ask him to do. Anything. As long as you're Cara McHugh Geissler. If you're not, forget about it.

