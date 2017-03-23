Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 24th-26th

Dirty Movies presents Mannequin

× Expand Photo by Flickr User James Lourens Mannequin at New Daisy on Beale Feeling a little stiff? Make fun of bad movies.

New Daisy Theatre, 330 Beale

Fri., March 24, 8-11 p.m.

You know that one friend you have that all you have to do is look at one another and burst into laughter. Hopefully you have one. Everyone should. Bring that friend to this showing of this really bad movie from 1987 and help comedians Damnit Scotty, Reverend John Hancock, Doug Gillon, Benny Elbows, Ross Turner, and Jonny Bratsveen make fun of it.

Lord of the Flies

× Expand Photo courtesy of Playhouse on the Square Lord of the Flies at Playhouse Take a trip to an island ruled by children.

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through March 26

Mom got a phone call one day. It was my grandma. She was concerned because she heard that us kids ran around the neighborhood unsupervised. I remember Mom slamming the phone down, marching around the corner, returning to a next door neighbors house, and scolding the woman next door. Turns out that the lady around the corner went to church with my aunt. She had been told by the neighbor that all four of the kids in our house ran around the neighborhood unsupervised. My aunt told my grandma who made the mistake of calling my mom. But right at the moment of scolding the neighbor, my younger brother—who had escaped from the bathtub—was streaking down the street dripping wet and wearing nothing but a mischievous grin. I don’t quite remember what happened next, but it might have been the exact moment my dear sweet mother lost the battle with us kids. If you didn’t grow up in my childhood neighborhood, check out this performance based on the classic book about children left to their own devices.

MidSouthCon 35

× Expand Photo by Frank Chin MidsouthCon 35 at Memphis Hilton Put your best face forward at this Pop Culture convention.

Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake

Fri.-Sun., Mar. 24-25

Dress up and join the Pop Culture showdown. Or just shop and people watch. Either way, these conventions are anything but conventional. Here's to a superhuman weekend.

901 Popper Throwdown

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Eric & Ruthie Jalapeno Throwdown at High Cotton Brewing Co. It's going to be hot this weekend—jalapeno hot.

High Cotton Brewing Co., 598 Monroe

Sat., March 25, 1-6 p.m.

New Date due to weather: Sun., March 26, 1-6 p.m.

Just try and get through the weekend without a hot foodie event. Go ahead. Try. And you might want to check out the Cherry Blossom Food Truck Festival and MusliMeMfest for other tasty treats. Pop in and have a tasty weekend, y'all.

Birthday Party for the Park

× Expand Happy Birthday, Shelby Farms Park Party with the buffalo celebrating another year of beautiful park.

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Sat., March 25, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

It's a birthday party. Put on your party hat and join the buffalo by celebrating 10 years of our beautiful park with free food, programs, and fun.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.